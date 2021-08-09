When the coronavirus pandemic hit hardest last year, brothers-in-laws Marc Glaviano and Bryan Chavez decided to go all in on the idea of starting a food truck business titled Farm to Sandwich. Less than 10 months after they hit the road for the first time, they are busier than ever and even have Bryan’s wife Krista, pictured above, in the truck to help customers get their meals during local food truck events, like this one back in July in South Kingstown.