For over a year, the Theatre By The Sea, like many venues around the world, has sat empty in Wakefield, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a hold on the venue’s lively stage shows and performances — a staple of the South County summer entertainment scene.
Now, as Rhode Island, along with much of the nation, begins to come out of pandemic, the Theatre By The Sea is making its return. It has announced its first batch of Summer Concert Series events for July, along with an encore performance of the hit Broadway musical “Mamma Mia!”
“Although we will not be producing the five musicals we had originally planned for this summer, we are putting together an exciting schedule of events,” Theatre By The Sea owner Bill Hanney said.
The theater’s slate of seven shows will run on Friday and Saturday evenings from July 9-31 at 8 p.m. “Mamma Mia!” will run Aug. 18 through Sept. 5 from Tuesdays to Sundays, starting with an 8 p.m. premiere on Aug. 18 and ending with a Sept. 5 late afternoon matinee at 5 p.m., while all three Saturdays during the run will see performances at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.
The remainder of the 2021 subscription season was pushed back to 2022 in April due to concerns over COVID-19.
The first act coming to Theatre By The Sea is Rhode Island native and jazz, pop and Broadway singer Nicolas King, whose “Hindsight’s 2020” tour will come through the venue for two shows on July 9 and 10. A stage performer since he was four, King appeared in multiple Broadway productions as a child, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Thousand Clowns” and “Hollywood Arms.” As a young adult, he served as a frequent opening act for his mentor, Broadway legend Liza Minnelli.
For the “Hindsight’s 2020” tour, King is accompanied by the Mike Renzi Trio for a show celebrating the ups and downs of 2020 — a year now, thankfully, in our hindsight.
Stand-up comedian, singer and actress Poppy Champlin brings her new show, “On the Funny Side of the Street with Poppy Champlin,” to the Theatre By The Sea on July 16. A native of Chicago and longtime South Kingstown resident, Champlin is a graduate of both the University of Rhode Island and the Second City Improv Training Center and is known for her quick wit, upbeat personality and array of song parodies. The winner of America’s Funniest Real Woman on The Joan Rivers Show, Champlin has toured all over the world and has been featured on such shows as Entertainment Tonight and Oprah, as well as such networks as Showtime, Comedy Central, VH-1 and HBO.
The next night, Nicholas Rodriguez, a Broadway and National Tour veteran whose credits include “Tarzan” and “The Sound of Music,” will perform an evening of love songs from pop and Broadway composers, including Sting, Stephen Sondheim, Stevie Wonder, Rodgers and Hammerstein, John Denver, and more as part of his “All Is Fair In Love” show.
Woonsocket native and singer Emily Luther will perform July 23 for “Emily Luther in Concert.” A Season 13 contestant on “The Voice” and graduate of the famed Berklee College of Music, Luther first went viral in 2011 for her cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You,” which she performed with fellow Berklee student and singer Charlie Puth. The cover got the pair featured on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” which landed both of them their first record deals. Since then, Luther has performed with such artists as Dionne Warwick and Yolanda Adams.
On July 24, Theatre By The Sea patrons will get a night “full of showbiz, chutzpah, and a whole lotta heart” as Broadway Divas Jana Robbins, (“Gypsy,” “I Love My Wife,” “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife”), and Theatre By The Sea alum Haley Swindal, (“Chicago,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Sweeney Todd”), team up to put their stamp on songs from hit shows such as “Chicago,” “Cabaret,” “The Rink,” and Flora the Red Menace in “We Just Move On- The Songs of Kander and Ebb”
Much like Rodriguez’s “All is Fair in Love,” Robbins and Swindal’s show was a late addition to the concert series. The final addition was the July 30 production “Opening Up” with the husband-wife team of Matt DeAngelis and Christine Dwyer.
Originally from Boston, DeAngelis studied theatre before heading to NYC and made his Broadway debut in the Tony-winning production of “Hair” with Tony-winner Diane Paulus. More recently, he appeared on Broadway in “Waitress” opposite Tony-winner Jessie Mueller, Grammy winner Jason Mraz, and seven-time Grammy nominee, and the show’s composer, Sara Bareilles.
Christine, who is also from the Boston area, earned a BFA in musical theatre and immediately booked the role of Maureen in “RENT” and toured the US, Canada and Japan. In 2016 Christine opened the first national tour of Finding Neverland and more recently starred opposite John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, and Brandon Victor Dixon in the Emmy and Grammy-winning “Jesus Christ Superstar Live” on NBC. Christine was last seen in the National Tour of Waitress as Jenna.
The final announced artist so far of the 2021 Summer Concert Series is Emmy winner Liz Callaway, who will bring “Liz Callaway in Concert” with pianist Alex Rybeck to Theatre By The Sea on July 31. A longtime veteran of Broadway, Callaway was a member of the original casts of “Miss Saigon,” “The Three Musketeers” and “The Look of Love,” spent five years playing the character of Grizabella in “Cats” and was nominated for a Tony for her role as Lizzie Fields in “Baby.” Callaway will perform her songs from “Anatasia” as well as “Cats,” “Baby” and more Broadway, film and pop songs with Rybeck backing her up on piano.
Tickets for the shows cost between $29 and $52, with additional fees possibly applying, and can be purchased online by going to theatrebythesea.com or calling (866) 811-4111. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more are available. Theatre By The Sea is located at 364 Cards Pond Rd. in Wakefield.
For more information, visit theatrebythesea.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.