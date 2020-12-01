The annual Wickford Art Association’s Small Works: Holiday Sale is taking place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 22 this year, featuring up to 45 member artists selling small works.
“This is an annual event that we have here and basically it’s for the member artists of the organization,” Executive Director Catherine Gagnon said. “They can basically reserve an area of display space within the gallery itself and then it’s their prerogative on how they wish to use the space. They can have as many pieces under 14 inches possible and it is an active show and sale, so as people come in to visit the gallery, they can pay and carry the artwork out with them.”
Artists are able to replenish their space throughout the duration of the show with more pieces that meet the criteria.
In a year where COVID-19 has robbed many artists of the opportunity to sell their works over the course of the spring and summer, many art sales have been canceled or limited with social distancing guidelines.
“It’s generally a very successful sale,” Gagnon said. “Each year, between $10,000 and $14,000 worth of sales occur, so yes, in a year where opportunities have been quite limited for the artists to sell their works at art shows, fairs and in galleries, this year becomes even more critical, so we’re trying to make the sale as accessible as possible.”
In order to do so, the sale will be going on for one extra Tuesday, in addition to the normal Wednesday through Sunday gallery schedule.
“We also added one additional day to the sale on Tuesday, Dec. 22, right before Christmas, so that if people are using this sale as a way to take care of their gift-giving for the holiday season, that is certainly an opportunity,” Gagnon said. “The individual artists who do this for a living, or supplement their income by doing artwork, really do look forward to this particular opportunity each year.”
A virtual gallery featuring one piece from each of the selling member artists will go up in a virtual gallery on the WAA’s website Oct. 31.
The Wickford Art Association gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, visit their website, wickfordart.org.
