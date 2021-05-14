By simply adding a few Rhode Island native plants to your garden, you can play a part in preserving and prospering vital members of the ecosystem. Pollinators — which include bees, birds and butterflies, among many others — spend their days buzzing and flitting from the anther of one flower to the stigma of another to transfer life-producing pollen. If you think back to your elementary science class you will remember how pollinators, plants and people are vitally connected in our ecosystem. We need them and they need us.
The Rhode Island Wild Plant Society is a local nonprofit doing vital conservation work as well as educating the public about the issues facing pollinators, native plants and their habitats.
“Native plants play an important role in our environment — they have evolved with our native bees, flies, wasps as their main source of nectar and pollen as well as food for caterpillars, butterflies and moths. In turn those bees, flies and wasps pollinate plants, making it possible for them to produce seeds for the next wave of seedlings. Caterpillars provide nourishment for nesting birds. Native plants provide resources for more native insects and birds than non-native species,” said Linda McDaniel, a member of the Rhode Island Wild Plant Society (RIWPS) since 2013, and a volunteer with the Seed Starters East group for as long. She is the Plant Sale Chairperson and is a member of the RIWPS board for the last four years.
Another organization doing vital work is The Audubon Society of Rhode Island. At the northeast corner of the Claire D. McIntosh Wildlife Refuge in Bristol stands a pollinator garden and bee hotel, referred to as “Buggingham Palace.” The bee hotel is a house-shaped structure compiled of cut bamboo stalks, rolled cardboard, bricks, hay, wood and other materials that bees and other insects can use for nesting.
Scott Ruhren has been the senior director of conservation at The Rhode Island Audubon Society for 15 years and he also manages refuge stewardship and species conservation throughout Rhode Island and one refuge in Seekonk, Massachusetts.
Of their efforts, he said, “this large garden’s main role is to enhance habitat for pollinators. The garden also serves as a visible and accessible example to educate visitors about our native plants and pollinators and inspire people to ‘go native’ in their gardens. It was created over a couple years with Audubon staff and volunteers preparing the land, planting shrubs, grasses and wildflowers and then caring for the garden.”
He continued, saying, “in addition to gardens at several refuges throughout Rhode Island, Audubon protects and manages hundreds of acres for pollinators. This includes protecting patches of milkweed for monarch butterflies and maintaining grasslands for the plants and pollinators that thrive there.”
There are several factors threatening Rhode Island’s pollinators. “Habitat destruction and alteration are ongoing challenges for pollinators as they lose places to nest and feed. This is made worse by the invasion of introduced plants, pests and pathogens that degrade habitat for native pollinators. Finally, pesticides continue to take a toll on many pollinators, even though they are not the intended target of these chemicals. We are starting to see some subtle impacts of climate change on pollinators. This could possibly make it even more challenging for pollinators and the plants that need them,” noted Ruhren.
But hope is not lost. “Small choices can make a big difference for pollinators, and what helps pollinators can help the larger environment. Native plants are adapted to Rhode Island and pollinators evolved with these native plants. It makes sense to encourage these partnerships,” said Ruhren.
Whether you are a seasoned gardener or have a few potted plants on your balcony, you can become a vital part of local conservation efforts. Some of the ways you can help include attending any of the many events held by local organizations, educating yourself on native plants and their care and purchasing a few native plant seeds to get yourself started.
One of the main activities of The RI Wild Plant Society is their Seed Starters groups. In these groups, volunteers work all year to raise native species from seed and hold plant sales each year. McDaniel further explained their purpose, saying, “the sales have a twofold purpose — one is to raise funds for the organization and the second is to provide native species at reasonable prices to the public.”
She went on to say, “native species are not readily available from local nurseries and often if they are available, they are cultivars or clones rather than propagated from seed. At our sales we provide education by speaking with customers, helping them to select appropriate species for their location and showing them the beauty of natives.”
“In 2020 volunteers from the Seed Starter groups worked with park rangers to design and plant two pollinator gardens. One at the Captain Wilbur Kelly House in Cumberland, which is part of the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor, and the second in Providence at the Roger Williams National Memorial. All of the hundreds of native plants were donated by members and volunteers will continue to maintain both gardens,” said McDaniel.
The RI Native Plant Society also has a group of volunteers who host monthly walks in various areas across the state. They are free and open to the public, with the purpose of bringing walkers to fields and forests, both public and private areas, to identify native plants and see them in their natural habitat.
Finally, they also work with the RI Natural History Survey and RI Fish & Wildlife to propagate declining native plant species. Seeds are harvested from a colony of wildflowers and then given to the Seed Starters group to propagate and then plant the seedlings back into the colony.
“There are many reasons for the decline of native species in the wild but sometimes we can help by restoring or setting up a new site with plants grown from seed gathered in the wild,” said McDaniel.
With just a few variables anyone can use their outdoor space to serve pollinators.
According to McDaniel, “planting native species in home gardens creates a flow of flowering plants which will attract pollinators, birds and butterflies to your yard. These plants do not need fertilizers which can pollute our water supply. Native plants once established do not require the fertilizers, soil amendments or additional watering which currently pollute our environment… you are doing a good job if your plants have been nibbled!”
Ruhren said, “Rhode Islanders can eliminate the use of pesticides at home, choose native plants whenever possible and create a balanced habitat for wildlife. Though it may look messy at first, a balanced pollinator habitat provides shelter, food for juveniles and adults and places to overwinter in the form of brush, native grasses and last season’s stems.”
He continued, saying, “my favorite time to plant perennial plants, shrubs and hardy seeds is fall, followed by early spring when heavy frosts have passed. Still, read the labels, consult with experts and read the many available resources, as every species has its own needs. The most encouraging thing is you do not have to create a new garden. By adding more native plant species and reducing exotic species you can improve your landscape in a long-lasting and affordable way.”
The US Fish and Wildlife Service website has helpful resources for planning and planting your pollinator garden.
When choosing your location be sure to know the needs of your chosen plants. Some need sunny locations while others thrive in the shade. You also need to consider which creatures are drawn to your plants. For example, butterflies and some other pollinators like to “bask in the full sun and some of their favorite wildflowers grow best in full or partial sun with some protection from the wind,” according to The US Fish and Wildlife Service website.
You next need to know how to identify your soil type and sunlight. “Take a look at your soil — is it sandy and well-drained, or more clay-like and wet? You can turn over a test patch or check out the soil mapper for your county to learn more. Your soil type and the amount of sunlight it gets will help determine the kinds of plants you can grow.”
When choosing your plants, you will need to research which varieties are native to your area and will thrive in your predetermined soil and sunlight conditions.
“Remember to think about more than just the summer growing season. Pollinators need nectar early in the spring, throughout the summer and even into the fall. Choosing plants that bloom at different times will help you create a bright and colorful garden that both you and pollinators will love for months.”
Next you will need to choose — based on your time and finances — whether to start with seeds or small plants. Small plants from a nursery are easier and bring pollinators to your garden more quickly, but they will cost more.
Once all this has been established you are ready to create your garden. You will choose your tools, compost and mulch. You will also need to determine whether your yard or a raised bed or containers are going to be your garden vessel of choice.
When planting, the US Fish and Wildlife Service reminds you that “if you are using seeds, keep in mind that they will need time to germinate, so fall and late winter are ideal times to get started. In the fall, disperse seeds and cover with soil. In the late winter, scatter seeds over the snow. The sun will heat up the seeds and help anchor them into the snow. The melted snow provides moisture that will help the seeds germinate. If you are starting with small plants, make sure you follow frost guidance to avoid putting your plants in too early. Dig holes just big enough for the root system, then cover and reinforce the roots with soil or compost. Add mulch to reduce weed growth.”
You can also find plans online for building your own “bee bath,” which is a safe source of water for bees, or your own bee hotel for them to safely nest and weather harsh winters.
Now you “wait, watch, water and weed” your garden until you see pollinators enjoying the fruits of your labor. They will appreciate any effort no matter the scale or design.
