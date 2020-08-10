With galleries shut down for months and exhibitions canceled, postponed or moved to virtual-only shows, finding ways to express yourself and show off your work has been challenging for artists in Southern Rhode Island this year.
Thankfully, over the last few weeks many local galleries have slowly returned to normal as Rhode Island expands its reopening. For the Wickford Art Association, though, normal isn’t quite good enough.
Wickford Art Association recently announced its upcoming end-of-summer exhibition and is seeking entries for its’ 2020 Abstract/Avant-Garde Exhibit.
A curated in-gallery exhibit of works will be on display from August 21- September 13 and a limited, select virtual gallery which will be accessible on the organization’s website. First-time jurist Joan Hall will select the works and award prizes. An all-media exhibit, WAA members and non-members are welcome to submit one to three works for consideration. More information about Hall, a paper, metal, and glass sculptor, can be found at joanhallstudio.com.
If you’re interested in submitting your work, the call for entry will take place Tuesday, Aug. 18 and Wednesday, Aug 19 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Registrations will be by appointment only and can be scheduled by emailing wickfordartassociation@gmail.com or caling the organization at (401) 294-6840.
While an opening reception will not be held due to COVID-19 social gathering guidelines and physical distancing restrictions, an announcement of awards will be made August 21.
Admission to the gallery, located at 36 Beach Street, North Kingstown, RI is free and open to the public Wednesdays through Sundaysfrom 12- 3 p.m. throughout the summer.
For more information, visit wickfordart.org.
