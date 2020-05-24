Like many other summer traditions in the era of COVID-19, the annual Save The Bay fundraiser is going virutal.
The event traditionally invites swimmers to tackle a two-mile, open-water swim from Newport to Jamestown in support of Save The Bay’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay. This year, following statewide guidelines for, the swim will be transformed into a virtual challenge. Save The Bay invites participants to register for a remote swim at the traditional distance of two miles, while also offering the option to register for a half-mile swim, or a number of other physical challenges.
“We hoped that we could hold the swim, originally slated for July 11, in-person, later this summer,” said Save The Bay Executive Director Jonathan Stone. “But we had to confront the reality that holding the event as we typically do — with hundreds of committed swimmers, kayakers and volunteers — would not be possible. We’re excited, however, to find a way to continue the tradition of connecting the community to the bay with our virtual event this summer.”
Swimmers will have the option to register for either a “Classic Course” or “Short Course” remote event, and athletes in other outdoor sports will also have the chance to participate by kayak, stand-up paddle board, rowing, running or biking.
“With gyms, public pools and other preferred training areas closed, we expanded the opportunities to join this year’s swim to anyone interested in taking on a challenge for a cause this summer,” said Leanne Danielsen, Save The Bay’s events manager. “We invite everyone to exercise their right to a clean and healthy bay by selecting the challenge—or challenges—that interest them.”
Completed challenges can be submitted to Save The Bay any time from now through Aug. 31. Participants are invited to be creative in their approaches to meeting their event goals, and to promote and celebrate their accomplishments on social media, using #SaveTheBayOpen and #SaveTheBaySwim.
“We’re looking forward to seeing the ways participants will tackle their virtual challenges this summer,” said Danielsen. “Whether they jog up and down their driveway or paddle in a pool, the effort counts—and we can’t wait to see and share the updates!”
In honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary, registration fees for the virtual swim have been reduced by 50 percent, and signing up for the swim or any of the optional activities will only cost $25. Participants are welcome to register for multiple activities.
Those interested in registering for or donating to the Swim are encouraged to visit swim.savebay.org/2020 or to contact Leanne Danielsen at ldanielsen@savebay.org or 401-272-3540 x140.
