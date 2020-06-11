It’s been nearly three months since the lights went out at Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield as the coronavirus pandemic washed over Southern Rhode Island. And though there still isn’t a timetable set for the beloved local theater to be back in action, the first signs of a return to normal life are beginning to blossom as CTC recently announced it will move forward with its annual summer camp registrations.
The theater will host a series of summer camps dedicated to Creative Drama, Acting, Writing, Theater, Film and Improv. The camps, which last four days each and take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., are designed for children and teenagers ranging from 7-17 and participants are encourgaged to sign up for multiple sessions in their age range if they’re interested.
While some of CTC’s announced camps have already sold out, the theater is still offering the following camps as of press time:
• July 6 - 10: Drama Club with Maggie Papa. (Ages 7-10) & Acting with Ari Kassabian (Ages 14-17).
• July 13 - 17: Young Writers Camp with Maggie Paper (Ages 9-14) & Improv with Riley Cash and Ashley Maxamaux (Ages 12-16)
• July 20 - 24: Drama Club with Maggie papa (Ages 7-10) & Art and Theater: Let’s Make Stuff with Rebecca Magnotta (Ages 12-17)
• Aug 10 - 14: Improv with Riley Cash & Ashley Macamaux (Ages 8-12) & Filmaking Camp with Brian Bouyea & Rebecca Magnotta (Ages 13-17)
• Aug 17 - 21: Improv with Ashley Macamaux (Ages 12-16).
Each of CTC’s summer camps cost $240, with the exception of the July 20 - 24 Art and Theater camp which is priced at $275 and includes materials. Participants are asked to bring a lunch but snacks will be included.
CTC offers financial aid for all of its classes, including summer camps and encourages those interested in making donation to help children attend the camp to contact them.
“It’s been a tough spring, and kids need creative and social outlets now more than ever,” the organization said in a press release. “Help make it possible!”
CTC has also implemented a number of coronavirus-related safety measures for its summer camp season, including the following:
• Classes will be limited to no more than 12 students.
• When weather permits, much of the day will be spent outside. Water bottles, snacks, and sunscreen are encouraged. When indoors, air flow will be increased to ensure a safe environment.
• For the safety of everyone, all camp participants, instructors, and staff must wear masks. We will take periodic breaks from masks when everyone can be greater than 8’ apart outdoors.
• Social distancing will be observed at all times. In the instances where distancing is not possible, masks must be worn.
• Frequent hand-washing breaks will taken throughout the day.
• Staff will be cleaning thoroughly every day. High touch surfaces, such as door handles, sinks, etc, will be cleaned throughout the day.
• Pick up and drop off will be done from cars to limit the number of people entering the building. Guardians will provide contact info for people and the description of the cars that are allowed to pick up the student. If parents are walking to pick up the student, we ask that you stay outside. Please let us know if a student is allowed to walk home on their own.
• Final performances will happen outdoors with seating spaced 6’ apart.
For more information on the Contemporary Theater Company and updated information on its summer camp offerings, visit http://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com.
