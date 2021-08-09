Elizabeth Beisel has competed against the best swimmers in the world, in pools from Beijing to London to Rio De Janeiro.
Her next effort will be in new waters, against a new challenge.
And it will be among the most meaningful swims of her life.
The North Kingstown native and former Olympian is attempting to swim from Point Judith to Block Island in an effort to raise $100,000 for cancer research. The event — dubbed Block Cancer for the destination and the cause — is set for Sept. 9.
“I have won a couple Olympic medals, but my swimming career pales in comparison as to why I’m here today,” Beisel wrote in announcing the event. “On Christmas Day 2020, my family received news that someone we love dearly was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“After a few weeks of processing the diagnosis and researching the disease itself, I quickly realized what my family was going through was sadly all too common. According to the American Cancer Society, one in three women and one in two men will be diagnosed in their lifetime. While reading these staggering statistics, I felt the overwhelming need to help anyone and everyone battling this dreadful disease.”
Beisel’s father, Ted, died in July of pancreatic cancer, and Beisel revealed following his death that he was the family member in question. His passing adds even more resonance to his daughter’s swim.
“He is, of course, the entire reason behind Block Cancer, but he never wanted anyone to know that,” Beisel wrote in an Instagram post after his death. “When I asked him if he wanted me to share his story with the world, he humbly responded, ‘Elizabeth, Block Cancer isn’t for me — it’s for everyone fighting cancer.’ That was exactly the type of man he was. Always sacrificing, putting others first and never wanting attention. I know that my dad’s battle along with the money raised by Block Cancer will save someone’s life one day.”
Beisel was a star at North Kingstown High School, the University of Florida and beyond. At 15, she qualified for the 2008 Olympics. She went again in 2012 and 2016, winning a silver and bronze medal in the 2012 games. She retired from competitive swimming in 2017.
Since her retirement, Beisel has written a book, worked for the LEAD Sports Summit, appeared as a contestant on Survivor and become involved in many charitable causes.
An open-water swim challenge is new territory. Beisel is attempting to become the first woman to swim the route from Point Judith to Block Island, which covers 12.4 miles. The swim will be non-stop and unassisted.
“I figured with my swimming platform (albeit small, but mighty!), the most impactful way I could help would be through a charity swim,” Beisel said. “I chose to swim from Point Judith to Block Island, something I’ve wanted to do since I was a little girl.”
The fundraising effort is being coordinated by Swim Across America, which hosts charity swims around the country. The organization has donated nearly $100 million in its 30 years of existence.
As of July 22, Beisel had already raised $83,000 of her $100,000 goal. To donate, visit blockcancer.org.
