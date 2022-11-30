The sounds of the holidays are a favorite that most people crave, often immediately following their Thanksgiving dinners. The North Kingstown Community Chorus, which has been entertaining North Kingstown and surrounding communities since 1985, has become known for presenting inventive, entertaining, and diverse music performances. The chorus’ annual winter show, specifically, tends to draw around 1,000 guests over two days in December, offering youth, ensemble, and full choral performances.
Traditions run deep with the North Kingstown Community Chorus, as Director Heather Skidds explained, and the group shares a few ‘trademark’ performances at intervals with their audiences, including their imaginative and physical rendition of “The Twelve Days of Christmas”, which the chorus performs every other year.
This winter’s show, entitled “Winter’s Song,” is brimming with both the fun and the familiar. Among scheduled performances are a medley from the wildly popular Disney movie, Frozen, their locally-famous “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” and a delightfully silly ensemble performance of “Shop ‘til You Drop,” complete with props and choreography.
This year’s program has been hard-won as the business of singing live has been hampered in so many ways by the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the chorus decided to meet virtually, which, though continuing to provide members with a sense of belonging, left most singing alone in their homes. Shows were presented virtually, thanks to the technological expertise of Skidds, and the end results were harmonious, but singing in such isolated conditions eventually left members cold.
“It’s not the same,” Barbara Pease, Chorus Chairwoman and member since 1998, shared. “Nowhere near the same. When you’re sitting in a group, you are hearing yourself, and at the same time hearing those around you. But we kept the chorus going during the pandemic by doing two virtual shows.”
Between the musicality of the group and camaraderie, Pease explained that the camaraderie suffered the most. The Chorus, which had grown into a family, felt tremendous discomfort having to isolate from one another for over a year. All the social activities in which the group had participated, including get-togethers, singing at nursing homes, and social events like cast parties and potluck dinners, had come to an abrupt halt.
Once the group came back together in 2021 to perform in person, the road was decidedly bumpy.
“In the fall of 2021 we started back in person,” Director Skidds explained, “but we had a lot of restrictions. We had masks and it was all spread out, and limits on how many people could be present, et cetera.”
“Now is the first time we’re back to almost our full strength or full numbers,” she said.
The chorus, which had been 100-110 strong prior to the pandemic, limped along with around 55 active members at the crest of the pandemic. The number climbed slightly into the sixties during the 2021 season, but the member count has bounced back to around 90, a healthy number, almost its original size. The chorus was pleased to welcome 21 new members this September, which served to enhance both the size of the group and the sound.
Skidds also provides direction for the Youth Chorus, which has been welcoming children from grades 2 through 8, since 1991. The Youth Chorus also performed virtually, then restricted, and is now back rehearsing in person. The Youth Chorus performs both individually and alongside the Adult Chorus during shows. Among traditional holiday favorites, the Youth Chorus will present modern classics such as “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman during “Winter’s Song”.
Kathy Siok, who heads up publicity for the Chorus, has been a member since 2013. A retired Chemistry professor, she still teaches part-time at Rhode Island College and devotes her remaining time to volunteering with her favorite causes.
“I’ve been involved in music my whole life,” Siok explained. She says she joined the Chorus after a friend told her the group was taking a trip to Washington D.C. to sing, and she wanted to attend as well.
“I guess the rest is history,” she laughed.
Siok also shared her sadness about not meeting in person throughout the pandemic.
“It wasn’t quite the same, because when you sing, you’re part of another thing, and it’s bigger than you,” she explained. “So, everybody was thrilled that we were able to get back to some normalcy.”
Siok explained that in-person attendance, minus the previous restrictions, has been flowing smoothly. She also feels members appear content to be back in their element, mingling with fellow singers. “The sound is beautiful,” she continued. “And it’s wonderful to hear everybody around you and to be part of that. So I would say that people have embraced that and are happy to be there.”
She shared as well that she and the group are thrilled to have 21 new members, and that her section, individuals who sing the alto voice part, had been a little small prior to the influx, but it’s much more substantial now.
Part of the reason for the perseverance of this group, according to its members, has been Heather Skidds, both her direction and her cultivation of a supportive environment.
“Heather is a wonderful director. She’ll help us do a better job. But it never feels like pressure,” Siok shared. “You don’t feel pressure. You just feel like you learn better things, better habits.”
Siok, Pease, and Director Skidds all explained that the Chorus is run in a way that allows for creativity, short breaks, and provides members opportunities to shine individually. The Youth Chorus, during each practice, allows members to perform songs of their own. In the Adult Chorus, members are able to audition for solos or join smaller groups for performances. Members explained that everyone who participates feels supported, and anyone observing verbally shows their support. It is this support that helps strengthen the fabric of community within the Chorus.
The program of performances for “Winter’s Song,” taking music from genres ranging from jazz to classical to pop, is another trademark of the North Kingstown Community Chorus.
“I would say that this mixing of genres has been a hallmark of this group from the very beginning,” Director Skidds explained.
“And known throughout the area and around the town as being a group that really has fun, does a mixture of styles, and has really entertaining concerts where the audience can smile and enjoy and hear music that’s new to them, but also some songs that are really familiar,” she said.
Skidds who has been Directing the Chorus for the past seven years, has seen no reason to change the format, as both the singers and community consistently respond favorably to the variety.
“Winter’s Song” will take place on December 3 and December 4, in the North Kingstown High School auditorium. The group expects approximately 500 guests per show. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, and are sold by at community locations such as the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce, and Dave’s Marketplace in both Wickford and Quonset.
