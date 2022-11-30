Eden Casteel has seen the future. And she knows she — and the rest of us — can have it all.
Yes, Wakefield’s singer-songwriter who sings opera, Broadway, cabaret, tells jokes, acts, teaches voice, and performs a delightful one-woman show inspired by the late actress Madeline Kahn.
That Eden Casteel.
She’s also an entrepreneur and go-to techie for musicians, a skill she refined during the pandemic.
“During the pandemic I saw so many of my musician friends and my music teacher friends whose incomes evaporated overnight,” Casteel says. “Everybody was looking for places to perform online, but a lot of people didn’t have the technical skill. I already had some of the technical skill but I dove into it more and more and realized I had an outlet for them.”
But that outlet first required solving a problem that has vexed musicians since the beginning of recorded sound: Latency – the delay between when an audio signal enters a system and when it emerges.
“Latency is a problem online, as everybody found out in March 2020,” she says. “But I discovered a bunch of people had already solved the latency problem, 10 years before the pandemic, but nobody used it.”
It became her mission to get people to listen to Dr. Ian Howell at the New England Conservatory, who had found the solution and was recommending a free app called Sound Jack.
“If you can get a client and yourself on Sound Jack, you will not have latency,” she says. “But how do you get everybody else to realize it? I handled it by starting a livestream show. What other way could I convince musicians this will work?”
She started the “Eden Casteel Show,” a livestream show on YouTube. It gave musicians a place to perform online without having to worry about all the tech themselves.
She invited musicians — some she knew, some she’d never met — on the show for songs, improv and lots of laughter.
“They are compelled to learn the technology and learn how easy it is and how useful it is,” she says. “That’s really why I started that show online. That’s why I still do it. It’s a very viable form of entertainment — it’s different from any other entertainment we do.”
Some performers dislike live stream performances. Not Casteel — she sees the opportunity.
“Live Streaming is especially good for small groups. It’s good for singer songwriters. It’s good for cabaret,” she says. “The first thing I streamed during the pandemic was the Dropkick Murphys in Boston doing a St. Patrick’s Day concert … They had nobody to perform for so they did a livestream on an empty stage, but had all their lights and sound, and it was a really good performance.”
She realized you don’t need an audience to put on a great show. And she’s watched closely as streaming has evolved.
“This is a viable form of performing and even big groups are doing it,” she says. “Billie Eilish did a concert over a year ago in L.A. She had a really good production team and used big screens and had a lot of her audience onscreen so she could see them. People paid an extra ticket price to be able to interact. So I see high profile artists trying to make this work.”
The future is coming, she says.
“With the Metaverse and virtual reality you will have people watching concerts and feeling like they are walking into the venue. It feels like a very scary Brave New World, and are we losing the musicianship? No, we are not. There is still going to be a place for live performance and recording, but this is a middle path.”
To see Eden Casteel’s online shows, and for more information, visit youtube.com/c/EdenCasteel.
