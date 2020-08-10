Are you a fan of local history? If so, Smith’s Castle in North Kingstown wants you to learn why it calls itself “Rhode Island’s Hidden Treasure.” The newly-reopened venue welcomes visitors back for a pair of presentations on notable Rhode Islanders who changed the state’s history forever.
The first event, set for Thursday, August 13 is “An evening with Brian Wallin.” The historian will host a presentation titled “By Rail to the Sea: The Hazards and their Narragansett Pier RR” and will take a look at the South County family in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
The second, scheduled for Thursday, September 10, is “An evening with Charlotte Carrington-Farmer.” The associate professor of history will discuss the legendary Roger Williams, with an overview of “his religious development, and his entanglements with others of differing theological thought that spurred his writings while here at Cocumscussoc, and elsewhere in his founded colony of Rhode Island.“
For more information, visit smithscastle.org.
