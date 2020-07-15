CHARLESTOWN — The Friends of the National Wildlife Refuges of Rhode Island recently announced their 20th annual amateur photo competition to highlight the beauty of the five refuges that compose the Rhode Island National Wildlife Refuge Complex.
Photos will be accepted in the following categories: refuge wildlife, refuge flora, refuge wildlife habitat/landscape and photos taken by children age 14 and under of any subject on a refuge.
All photos must have been taken on one of the five national wildlife refuges in Rhode Island: Ninigret NWR, Charlestown Block Island NWR; Trustom Pond NWR, South Kingstown Sachuest Point NWR, Middletown or Chafee NWR at Pettaquamscutt Cove, South Kingstown and Narragansett
Amateur photographers are encouraged to enter their existing refuge color photos or to take new ones. For full details and photo registration see the contest fliers by visiting www.FrinedsNWRofRI.org.
Photos and a $10 entry fee per photo must be received by September 9, 2020. There is a maximum limit of four photos per contestant. Checks should be made payable to the Friends of NWR-RI. The visitor centers are now closed due to coronavirus but expected to open later in the summer so that contestants can deliver their photos between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to the Friends of the NWR-RI office at the US Fish and Wildlife Service Kettle Pond Visitors Center, 50 Bend Road, Charlestown, RI, or to the Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center in Middletown. Photos may also be mailed at any time to the Friends of the NWR-RI, 50 Bend Road, Charlestown, RI 02813.
All photos entered will be exhibited at Kettle Pond Visitors Center, Charlestown from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4 and then displayed at Sachuest Point Visitors Center, Middletown, from Oct. 5 to Oct. 18. The photos will be judged by a panel of photographers prior to the show. First, second and third place winners will be chosen in each of the four categories. The Best of Show will be awarded a $100 cash prize. Other prizes will also be awarded.
For more information about the contest or entry forms, e-mail RThieke@cox.net or call the Friends at 401-364-9124 or visit our website www.FriendsNWRofRI.org.
