South Kingstown resident Elise Torello has always enjoyed watching nature in action.
Sometimes when she scrolls through her files, she finds a clip of a bobcat or coyote that she forgot about.
“My favorite part of the process, I think, was going through my hundreds and hundreds of trail camera captures and picking my favorite ones,” she said. “…It made me appreciate how special a place this is, with its wild and scenic rivers and coastal habitats and forests and rivers, and what a magnet for wildlife that is. The wildlife diversity in South Kingstown is really remarkable, considering how suburban it is.”
Torello utilizes five different camera stations scattered across a half mile, around her property, to capture shots of animals going about their business, without interfering. She has captured footage of racoons, squirrels, chipmunks and even river otters in the past.
Next month, clips of what she has captured will be available for the public eye. Torello, along with a group of local contributors, have gathered their own content to assist Rhode Island PBS in its quest to create a feature documentary for each of the 39 municipalities in Rhode Island. It is a project the station has been working on for almost 10 years.
Rhode Island PBS will premiere “Our Town: South Kingstown” — the 16th installment of its active series — Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. The documentary is just over an hour long and filmed by the town’s residents.
Those interested in seeing the film prior to its broadcast can go to the community screening on Sept. 5 at South Kingstown High School. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with screening beginning at 6 p.m. The event is free. Registration can be found at ripbs.org.
The film is a combination of a documentary, community builder, fundraiser, and “day-in-the-life” scrapbook. Producers added that the goal of the ongoing series is to collect local names, historical events, and personal memoirs from Rhode Island’s towns and villages.
The station provided help with filming assistance and equipment and edited the different stories together.
“I hope that coming out of this, people in South Kingstown appreciate more of what an amazing place it is,” Torello said. “…We’re very fortunate to have such an incredible place right here.”
Rhode Island PBS announced South Kingstown as the next project at the start of 2023 and asked residents, businesses, organizations, and schools to send story ideas and footage.
Jodi Mesolella, Rhode Island PBS Director of Membership & Special Projects, said the station initially chose South Kingstown to be a featured town back in 2020.
“We had started and then the pandemic hit,” Mesolella said. “So, we were trying to get the episode to happen, but we ended up postponing it in May of 2020. We had just kicked it off at the end of February. And it was just too hard to get folks out and get stories together.”
Still, South Kingstown was a project RI PBS wanted to revisit. It reattained prominence on its radar, when Joanne Esposito, the town’s 300th Anniversary Steering Committee Director called to disclose an upcoming yearlong celebration of the town’s founding.
“We thought it would be a great time to revisit the town to kind of help them celebrate their 300th but also to help the filmmakers,” Mesolella said. “Time-wise, it worked out very well.”
The next featured town, after South Kingstown, will be Lincoln. Mesolella said. The station takes geography into account, so there aren’t consecutive episodes in one area of the state. Lincoln’s episode is scheduled to air in March 2024.
“They parallel each other,” Mesolella said of the airing process. “So, while one episode is kind of finalized, we have already begun working with filmmakers in the next town to get them started.
Torello’s content will encapsulate the documentary’s chapter “Wild South Kingstown.”
The documentary also highlights the town’s villages, businesses, Belmont Market, Winterhawk Vineyards, Kinney Azalea Gardens — which are open year-round — the South Kingstown Land Trust, which has worked for 30 years to preserve 3,000 acres of environment, the town’s art community, and the Hera Gallery, one of the first women-owned artist co-ops in the country.
Additionally, the film delves into the town’s history and packs segments on Hurricane Sandy, the South Kingstown Library, the history behind South Kingstown’s status as a “Medal of Honor town,” and its 300-year celebration — which will round out the episode.
“We have over 16 stories (from South Kingstown) and this is one of our largest compilations of stories in the town,” Mesolella said. “We’re really proud of that … I don’t know if I have a favorite (segment) because each one has a unique meaning to the storyteller.”
Because they are resident and filmmaker submitted, Rhode Island PBS does not choose which topics are included.
“We don’t specify,” Mesolella said. “People come to us and tell us the stories.”
Mesolella added, South Kingstown’s documentary is one of the longer episodes produced. Normally, towns generate 10-12 stories.
“South Kingstown was above-average, in that regard,” she said. “…Every town we go to is so different. It’s always great when we have a great turnout like we did.”
Claremary Sweeney, the contributor of the “Whodunnit” section of the documentary, is a local author, who started out by writing children’s books — with the setting in Massachusetts’ Berkshires — set around Stockbridge and Lenox.
But Sweeney decided to take another step and sought to create something more localized, for adults. What she arrived at was a fictional murder-mystery series that spans over six books.
In the stories, are fictional characters who explore real historic local settings in town. So far, villages and areas in Sweeney’s writing include Kingston, the University of Rhode Island, Wakefield and Westerly.
“All the characters in my books are composites of different characters who I’ve known,” Sweeney said. “Except for where I’m talking about historic (and local) backgrounds. All the set-ups are real.”
This allows for readers to learn about key areas in town while acting as a shout out to the locals who call the featured places home.
“That’s what people love about it,” Sweeney said. “People around here love to be able to identify with the places … Each village is represented, and people really like that.”
Sweeney went to college at URI and quickly fell in love with the area. She wanted to stay and is today a resident of the birthday-town. Like Torello, Sweeney said, she hopes the documentary can help people realize the beauty that surrounds them.
“It’s extremely important for us,” Sweeney said. “We have 39 towns and they’ve (RI PBS) been doing an excellent job on each one … But this one is special, this is a 300-year anniversary one. So, they’ve got the parade in it, and they’ve got people in it, from South Kingstown, talking about how much we care about South Kingstown.”
