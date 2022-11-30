The winter solstice isn’t until December 21 this year, but around Southern Rhode Island, the frigid weather associated with the season usually arrives a lot sooner. Before you know it, you’ll be switching up your flannel shirts for a snowsuit and switching from raking leaves to shoveling ice and snow.
The cold atmosphere isn’t all bad news, though, as a number of local music venues around South County want you to make the most of the indoors this winter with some truly fun events and awesome bands gracing their stages.
The winter music scene is an ideal way to have stay warm yet avoid total hibernation and, better year, it’s also an ideal way to support the local arts and music community when they need it most.
Over at Pump House Music Works — located at 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield — the winter is uniquely the venue’s busiest time of year. To take advantage of this, they plan on expanding their schedule to have events happening on a nightly basis featuring bands, musicians, open mics, various jam sessions and other types of entertainment.
“Being that the winter months are actually our busy season, we are just looking to expand our weekly lineup so that we have an exciting event seven nights a week,” says head audio engineer and booking agent Brendon Bjorness-Murano. “We are really expanding our list of genres and including comedy and availability for private rentals at the best price around”
Located right on Matunuck Beach, the Ocean Mist on 895 Matunuck Beach Road in South Kingstown is another incredibly cool spot to see live music, get a bite to eat and have a drink. This winter, the establishment plans on adapting their scheduling, menu and other aspects while also consistently maintaining a wide array of events and special offers.
“The winter offers us a new host of challenges,” says Bevvy Macintyre from the Matunuck Group, the organization who operates the venue. “Instead of lines before open and constantly-packed tables, we have a chance to focus on our offerings and scheduling.”
Macintyre says the Ocean Mist will be a must-visit spot to beat the winter blues this season.
“This winter, our team is focusing on both weekly events for people to set their schedules to and large-scale events to anchor on calendars,” she said. “On a week-to-week basis we are still proud to present: our ‘Not Your Grand-Mother’s Bingo’ alongside our taco basket nights on Mondays, a reggae themed dance party on Tuesdays, wing basket nights every Wednesday night, local brewery partnerships features on featured Wednesdays, live music from The Ocean Mistics with their featured guests and guest appearances from Greg Piccolo on Thursday nights, select Fridays & Saturdays are scheduling large ticketed concerts and walk up concerts alike and select Sundays continue to feature our ‘Sunday Funday’ bands in the afternoon.”
Macintyre says the Ocean Mist is also focusing on some larger scale events this season.
“We’ll have four packed nights of cheer in December every Thursday ranging from a roaming Santa and holiday tree lighting to meat raffles to ugly sweater parties to a full-blown orchestra and everything in between, not even to mention our full-blown Winter Stroll,” she adds. “In addition to our four nights of cheer, we also have an upcoming SantaCon, exciting New Year’s Party with Badfish: A Sublime Tribute, plunge plans for New Year’s Day and much more still to announce. Most importantly this winter we plan on continuing to offer our full breakfast menu until 2pm, lunch menu starting at 12pm, handcrafted drinks, and memorable live music as we always reliably have. Just because the summer fades away doesn’t mean the Ocean Mist does by any means, so when people are ready to drop in for some food or a beverage we’ll be waiting. After all, it is just a beach bar.”
The reinvigoration and revival of the United Theatre, located at 5 Canal Street in Westerly, has been one of the major highlights for the town of Westerly and for the entire Ocean State so far this decade. It has quickly become a cultural hub for the area due to its showing of major and independent films along with having live music, which it aims to continue to do so along with other things during the winter season and beyond.
“The United has a pretty exciting winter full of the kinds of diverse programming that sets us apart,” says Artistic Director Tony Nunes. “We have some big concerts with highlights like Bonny Light Horseman this December and Wood Brothers in March, as well as a lot of new comedy programs including monthly stand-up shows called ‘United We Laugh’ and monthly improv shows with Providence Improv Guild. We’re also launching our podcast network and education program this winter as well as a number of new programmatic partnerships with Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Seaport and others.”
In the mood to catch something on the big screen? The theater has you covered there, too.
“On our three cinema screens we have a mix of the biggest films like ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘Babylon,’ buzz-worthy awards season films like Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’ and Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans,’ as well as classics, music films and cinephile delights in our five film series’ and film clubs which feature something for every type of movie fan.”
Also in Westerly, the historic Knickerbocker Music Center on 35 Railroad Avenue has been having live music on both their legendary stage and in their tap room since 1933. Even though we’re nearly out of the pandemic wilderness when it comes to COVID-19, the venue still hasn’t reached the same business it had before the worldwide calamity but they’re aiming to move forward through local partnerships.
“Feeling a bit safer going out to indoor venues, our audience has returned, however with the presence of COVID still in our community, we are not fully back to pre-pandemic numbers,” says Executive Director Marc C Connolly. “Working with the United Theatre, we have created a multi-venue regional campus for the arts. With centralized programming, marketing, and the coordination of physical space we have enhanced our musician booking opportunities. Our partnership allows us to reach out to booking agents offering a greater range of venue capacities, be it the Knick’s tap room for solo artists, the club for larger bands or the United’s 600 capacity theatre. We are optimistic about the future and thank the community for supporting live music.”
Despite the cold, wind and the overall nastiness that comes with it, live music and entertainment in South County will still be going strong throughout the winter season. To keep tabs on Pump House Music Works, the Ocean Mist, the United Theatre & the Knickerbocker Music Center, log on to their websites at pumphousemusicworks.com, oceanmist.net, unitedtheatre.org and knickmusic.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.