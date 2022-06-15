Thirty years ago, a handful of Westerly-area artists were looking for a place to display their work.
There weren’t many art galleries in southern Rhode Island at the time, nor were there places for artists to meet up, share their ideas and learn from each other.
Eventually, the artists had an idea: To create one of their own.
When founders Sandi Gold, Bruce Goodsell and Ginger Mitchell decided to start a group, they hung up posters advertising it and reached out to every local artist they could contact. Mitchell, the proprietor of a boutique called Daffodils, even volunteered to host meetings in her store.
So, in the spring of 1992, in the back room of Daffodils (located in The Brown Building on High Street), the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly was born.
“It had no windows, but it was a great gallery space because it had walls,” said Lynn Anderson, who has been a co-op member since its start. “And we put together our first show in that space.”
The ACGOW, now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has grown significantly since its first exhibition in July 1992: It currently has around 50 members, and its headquarters are now in the former Westerly Train Station on Railroad Avenue.
But as the organization celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, its members say the group has mostly remained the same. And they’re taking the milestone as an opportunity to look back on the co-op’s history — and ahead to its future.
“Every organization has a funny history about their origins, and we really scrambled around,” Anderson said.
After its first exhibition, the group decided it would host a new show each month, and it has stuck to that every month since (the gallery closed briefly in spring 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, but it reopened with online shows a few months later).
Each of those exhibitions had an opening night reception, and in the early days, the gallery space wasn’t ideal for hosting those parties — partly, Anderson said, because it didn’t have running water.
To solve that, she said, the artists would get water, wash dishes and prepare for their parties using a bathroom sink on the building’s upstairs floor.
“You can imagine the problems staging opening parties,” Anderson said. “I don’t think the public ever quite realized that they were getting these pretty nicely-staged parties out of, you know, a little upstairs bathroom sink.”
Eventually the co-op expanded to fill the Daffodils store, where it remained for nearly 20 years. But in 2010, it moved to the building on Canal Street that currently houses the United Theater, then moved again to its current home – the former Westerly Train Station on Railroad Avenue.
Though the ACGOW’s location has changed a few times, its model has stayed the same for 30 years.
The artists decided early on that their organization would operate as a co-op — meaning the scores of people who have kept it running over the years have done so on a volunteer basis, as a requirement of their membership.
Members serve on committees, attend a monthly meeting, handle the ACGOW’s finances, gallery-sit during its open hours, and are solely responsible for keeping the co-op running.
“We have some carpenters who take care of all the maintenance work, and some people who are really good on the computer taking on the website,” said Serena Bates, an ACGOW original member. “It’s really a well-choreographed machine.”
And that camaraderie and teamwork extended beyond the walls of the gallery, Bates said.
Years ago, Bates and her then-husband built a house in Hope Valley that needed lots of work. Their plan was to “finish it as (they) went along,” she said, but roughly six months in, her ex-husband broke his neck in an accident – landing him in Newport Hospital for months.
So, Bates said, members of the co-op came to her side: They painted her house and helped with anything else she needed.
“It became a family. It was a very tight-knit family, to begin with,” Bates said. “I had to get (the house) painted, and the yard done, and the co-op folks rallied around and helped me.”
That community has kept Charlie Liguori, who attended the co-op’s first meeting and has been a continuous member ever since, around for 30 years as well.
“It’s a good group, we have good leadership,” Liguori said. “The members are enthusiastic about the gallery, and they really keep it working.”
Liguori sold his first painting ever at an ACGOW show in January 1993. A 12x16 oil painting titled “Winter Morning” that sold for $200, he said it was the first piece of artwork he had ever shown publicly.
Now, 30 years later, he’s happy the gallery has made progress in attracting new artists and visitors from throughout Rhode Island and beyond.
“At first, we didn’t have the expectation that it would last as long as it did,” Liguori said. “We developed with a small group, in a small space, and we just grew through the years with new members and new locations.”
With 30 years under their belts, ACGOW’s members now look to the future — and Anderson said “there are always new things on the horizon.”
Specifically, she said, she’s hoping to bring back, and revamp, one of the group’s pre-pandemic events. Called the “Westerly Arts Cafe,” the co-op brought local entertainers in to perform at the gallery.
And Bates has even started a $1,000 scholarship, run through the co-op, called “Art it Forward.”
Designed to help Westerly arts students, she said it’s a way to give back to the community — a community Anderson said has been very supportive of the co-op over the last 30 years, and will be an integral part of it going forward.
“I’d like to see the gallery, you know, another 30 years,” Anderson said. “And another after that. Why not?”
