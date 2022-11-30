South County is full of picturesque, charming New England downtowns and quaint main streets that look like a scene out of a Hallmark movie during the holiday season. Festive decorations, horse and carriage rides, and luminaria make the holiday shopping experience special. From East Greenwich to Wickford and Wakefield all the way down to Westerly, local shops offer something unique for everyone on your list.
In recent years, the movement to shop local and shop small has become more important as many small shops have struggled to stay afloat after the pandemic, labor shortages and the rise of online shopping. This year, with prices surging everywhere due to inflation, small businesses need the support of the local community even more. As you decide where to spend your dollars consider how shopping gives back to the community.
“Shopping local is investing in the community,” says South County Tourism Council President, Louise Bishop. “Shopping local doesn’t only mean you’re supporting the shop, but more often the not, the items purchased were made locally and you’re supporting a local artisan or maker. We have so many locals creating and selling unique products – things you won’t find at a big box store or online, but unique to South County.”
As you plan your holiday shopping, map out a route that takes your through these scenic South County towns and make a day of it. Start with a tasty homemade treat and a coffee or hot chocolate from a local coffee shop or bakery to keep you warm on your stroll. Stop for lunch or a snack at a local restaurant to replenish your energy before continuing and end your day with a delicious dinner and cocktails with a sea view.
Find something for everyone on your list at the South County shops below.
East Greenwich
• A Gracious Soul is owned and operated by a husband and wife whose mission is to provide meaningful and consciously sourced products that give back. Every artisan, small business and company they source from is making a difference in the world. A portion of all proceeds is donated to charity. Inside you’ll find clothing and accessories for both men and women, gift items and home décor.
(110 Main Street, East Greenwich; 401-471-7642; agracioussoul@gmail.com; www.agracioussoul.com)
• The Current is full of unique, curated gifts, apparel and home décor from small businesses and local artists around the world. Owned and run by Britni Sweet the shop’s best sellers are handcrafted vases made by a local artist. You’re sure to find something unique at this small local shop.
(99 Main Street, East Greenwich; 401-595-9605; info@thecurrent.store; www.thecurrent.store)
Wickford
• JW Graham Yes! Gallery, a family-owned business in historic Wickford Village, specializes in artisan crafted jewelry, gifts and home décor as well as the owner’s local honey. When the pandemic hit, the owners were worried about the future of their small business and they were overwhelmed by the love of the local community that supported them and carried them through the pandemic. The pair collaborated with a friend fellow local business owner, Jake Fahrenholz of Fresh Mode Screen Printing, to create “Rhode Island Local Love” a line of screen printed and embroidered apparel that benefits the North Kingstown Food Pantry. The graphics by local designer Rob Dube incorporate the RI wave license plate and symbolize RI pride while making a great gift for locals and visitors alike. In fact, $5 from every tee or hat purchase and $10 from every hoodie goes directly to the North Kingstown Food Pantry.
(17 Brown Street, Wickford; 401-295-0757; julie@jwgraham.com; www.YesGallery.com )
• Pink Parasol Boutique is a tiny boutique full of unique gift ideas. Got a fashionista on your list? Upcycled beanies, handbags, and hats using old logos and pieces of products by high-end designer brands make the perfect gift that won’t break the bank. Hostess gifts abound from dishtowels, to platters and beautiful jewelry made from Venetian glass are just some of the selections you’ll find here.
(24 Brown Street, Wickford; 401-640-4539; cherylamf@gmail.com)
• There’s something for kids of all ages at The World Store, starting with the robotic toys that owner Dale Grogan says she can’t keep on the shelves during the holiday season. Also popular for kids are the stuffed animal backpacks – stuffed animals are housed inside a plush backpack. There are shelves full of books by Rhode Island authors, puzzles of New England sea life, handmade seashell night lights and more. Most of the toys are educational in nature and different from what you’ll find anywhere else.
(16 Brown Street, #5, Wickford; 401-295-0081)
Wakefield
• Eben Horton and Jennifer Nauck, owners of The Glass Station, have been together since 2011 and blowing glass for a combined 49 years. Eben created the popular glass float project on Block Island and opened the Glass Studio in 2000. The couple’s studio/gallery is stocked with beautiful pieces that make great gifts. Ornaments, glassware, platters and bowls as well as jewelry are just some of the handmade treasures you will find in this Wakefield shop.
(446 Main St, South Kingstown; 401-788-2500; www.theglassstationstudio.com)
• Nico Scout is a curated collection of lifestyle objects, books, and houseplants with an emphasis on everyday design, aesthetic, and color. It was founded in 2018 by Amber Gadde and is a woman owned and operated business. Candles, gifts, houseplants and coffee table books as well as books for kids are all great gifts you’ll find here.
(556 Kingstown Rd, South Kingstown; 401-594-3962; hello@shopnicoscout.com; www.nicoscout.com)
• Stedman’s Bike Shop is a full-service bike shop that’s been around since 1920. They sell bikes, of course, (children’s, mountain, electric, hybrid, road and more) but also plenty of bike accessories such as helmets, shoes, bike racks, their own Stedman’s jerseys and long-sleeve t-shirts, and more. They will custom fit you for a bike and their service shop next door can repair any bicycle. If there’s a cyclist on your list, you need to visit Stedman’s.
(196 Main Street, Wakefield; 401-789-8664; info@stedmansbikeshop.com; www.stedmansbikeshop.com)
Westerly
• Lohibition Boutique in downtown Westerly offers botanicals, bath and body accessories, eclectic art, decor, linens, clothing to lounge and leisure in, and elixirs for rest and relaxation. Super luxe scented paraben free candles or skin nourishing body oils make great gifts for someone who deserves a little self-love or moment of bliss – like your mom friends.
(2 Broad St Suite A, Westerly; 631-604-4849; info@lohibition.com; www.lohibition.com)
• Located in the village of Watch Hill, OMO Jewels & Gifts is loaded with things made by local artists – from costume jewelry to fine jewelry, apparel, art, candles, ceramics, and gifts for kids, there is something here for everyone.
(95 Watch Hill Road, Westerly; 860-961-4678; www.omojewels.com)
• Sure it’s easy to buy books online, but there’s something about browsing through the shelves of a local book shop with a warm cup of coffee in your hand, discovering new titles recommended by the staff, local authors, and even picking up the latest best-seller. The Savoy Bookshop and Café is a cozy bookstore with a large selection of books in all genres. The in-house café offers coffee, nitro cold brew and wine and beer. If there’s a bookworm on your list, there’s a book for them here.
(10 Canal St, Westerly; 401-213-3901; savoy@mysticbooksinc.com; www.banksquarebooks.com)
