For its 300th anniversary, South Kingstown seems to have borrowed — in spirit at least — a former University of Rhode Island motto.
“Think big, we do!”
The town isn’t content to celebrate its 300th anniversary — Kings Towne split into South Kingstown and North Kingstown in 1723 — with a mere day or weekend, but planned a YEAR of events. They include a parade, a new art installation, arts festival, student art exhibits, historical talks and special website, a bonfire, live music, and celebrations of South Kingstown’s three Medal of Honor recipients. And that’s just a start.
The year will honor South Kingstown’s rich history and culture, and celebrate its people, not just since 1723, but the history of its indigenous peoples, too.
How it started
Anniversary Steering Committee Chair Joanne Esposito, a program and events coordinator at URI and long-time member of the town’s Economic Development Committee, remembers an SK EDC meeting years ago, when someone pointed to the town seal in Town Hall Council Chambers, and said, “1723 – we’re going to be celebrating our 300th soon.”
The thought resurfaced again a little over a year ago and Joanne sketched out a year’s long series of events she thought the town could pull off. She showed it to then-acting Town Manager Terry Murphy.
Impressed by the idea, Terry — who remains the town’s director of leisure services — took the idea to the Town Council, who formed a steering committee and gave the group some seed money to get started.
What’s planned?
Here’s a look at a few of the events set for the town’s celebration:
• Town Hall Lighting
The events kick off with a 300th Anniversary Town Hall lighting outside Town Hall, 180 High St., Wakefield, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. The Wakefield Village Association will host the event, which will commemorate the start of a year’s worth of events and the holidays.
• An art installation
Esposito spotted a state grant opportunity for public art. The awards were for up to $200,000, but the deadline was only a few days away. She and Terry decided to go for it anyway.
The town was awarded $150,000.
The plan is for a large art installation at the Village Green on Kingstown Road, in front of the Neighborhood Guild. A request for proposals has gone out to artists, according to committee member Ken Burke.
“We’re throwing it out to artists to tell us their vision for the town, from a historical/geological context,” he says. “It’s a high visibility spot. There’s the connection to the Guild, and to The Weaver artwork across the street at the Peace Dale Library.”
He says the artwork will be “person scale” but won’t crowd out the greenspace, which is a popular place for movies, concerts and other events.
RFPs were due back in late October and one will be chosen from there, Ken says.
• Bulb planting
In October, volunteers planted hundreds of hyacinth bulbs at town parks and properties, and at private businesses. In the spring, South Kingstown will bloom blue and white, its official colors.
• Incorporation Day Bonfire (generic shot of Saugatucket Park)
South Kingstown was incorporated on Feb. 25, 1723. To honor that date, an Incorporation Day Bonfire will be held Feb. 25, 2023, starting at 4:30 p.m., at Saugatucket Park. It’s the first event of its kind at the park, which is next to Wakefield School and serves as the end point for the town’s Veterans Day and Memorial Day parades.
“The EDC has been advocating for the resurgence of Saugatucket Park,” Ken says, adding the town plans to enhance access to the river on the park side ahead of the anniversary events. “When you open up the river, it’s pretty amazing.”
• National Medal of Honor Day Ceremony
Committee member Sharon Henderson has spent several years researching South County POWs and MIAs, Purple Heart and national Medal of Honor recipients. She is playing a key role in honoring South Kingstown’s military history for the anniversary.
The National Medal of Honor Day Ceremony will honor this history, on March 25 at 10 a.m. at Contemporary Theater Company. A military fly-over is planned, and banners will be hung along Main Street to honor South Kingstown’s military heroes.
Among them is the late Corporal David Champagne, a 1951 graduate of South Kingstown High School, who gave his life during the Korean Conflict to save other members of his U.S. Marines battalion.
• 300th Anniversary Parade
The anniversary parade – which steps off at 10 a.m. on June 17 – will be larger than the Memorial Day or Veterans Day parades, Ken says. Hilly Munson, longtime champion of the quirky Snug Harbor Fourth of July Parade and former grand marshal of the South Kingstown Firefighters Memorial Parade, is heading up a subcommittee planning a two- mile parade that will wind its way through downtown Peace Dale and Wakefield, filled with floats, decorated cars, bands and a procession stand.
A picnic will follow at Saugatucket Park.
• Wakefield Arts and Culture Festival
A daylong arts and culture festival will be held Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fine arts festival will feature South County artists, Esposito says. The hope is it will become a popular annual event, much like the Wickford Art Festival and Narragansett Art Festival.
• Anniversary Trifecta
The vibe will change later in the evening, when local bands, food and brews will be on tap in the park after the art festival ends. The committee is screening local bands — past and present — to determine the line-up. Expect local food and special brews from Whaler’s and Shaidzon.
The community has embraced community-centered events, Ken says, and committee members will target diverse audiences at different events on the same day.
Still in the works
• 300th Anniversary Kiosk Board
• 300th Commemorative Coins and Merchandise for Purchase
• Banners and Lawn Signs
• Commemorative Benches
• Commemorative Magazine
• Fundraising
• Garden Boxes
• Historical Digital Timeline
• Kingston Railroad Signal Station Restoration
• Media Plan
• Narragansett Pier Railroad Brochure
• Oral Histories / Videos
• Public Art Installation at Neighborhood Guild
• RI PBS “SK Our Town” Segment to air Sept. 2023
Who’s involved?
Town Council, Town Manager, and Town Departments and Commissions (Library, Police, Fire, Facilities, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Finance, IT Services, Clerk)
South Kingstown School Committee and Schools - including the Peace Dale Elementary School Centennial
URI and the Ryan Center
Local Businesses and Organizations
Kingston Chamber Music Festival - 35th Anniversary
Kingston Troop 1 – Centennial
Narragansett Indian Tribe
Peace Dale Museum of Art and Culture – 130th Anniversary
RI Suburban Newspapers
South County History Museum
SK Land Trust – 40th Anniversary
Tomaquag Museum
Committee Members
Susan Axelrod, Dino Autiello, Ron Bergeron, Ken Burke, Margaret Carlson, John Desmond, Roland Fiore, Christine Foisy, Meag Foy-Anderson, Sharon Henderson, Aiden Hurley, Sean Johnson, Tim Klatt, Beth Leconte, Hilly Munson, Terry Murphy, Ginny Paul, Mark Phillips, Jon Rapport, Rachel Rinaldi, Sean Seigel, Brian Smith, Steve Stewart, Philip Telford, and Henry Thayer.
Chair: Joanne Esposito
Vice Chair: Kate Sullivan
Honorary Chairs: Native American Tribal Member, Sandra Pates, Reverend Wallace Hazard, Retired R.I. Supreme Court Justice, Gilbert V. Indeglia, and Military War Veteran, Joseph “Tiger” Patrick.
