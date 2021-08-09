Many people believed live theater was impossible during the pandemic, and while many Rhode Island theaters are still slowly gearing back to a full slate of offerings, one up and coming playwright has found a way to bring his work directly to performance-starved communities.
And North Kingstown is next on the list.
Long Island Native Scott Huffman, a recent New York University graduate, will take his new play “Children’s Crusade” — which first premiered in Bloomington, Indiana in October 2020 as part of The Hundredth Hill’s Emerging Theatre Artist Residency — to North Kingstown Town Beach August 14-15 at 7 p.m.
“Children’s Crusade is a play about community, so it felt obvious to bring it directly to communities across the country that haven’t been able to enjoy live performances or theater in over a year due to the pandemic” said Jess Kantorowitz, Producer, Music Director and Actor in the “Children’s Crusade” Touring Company, a group of nine NYC multi-hyphenated artists and graduates of NYU, Tisch School of the Arts and Skidmore College.
With a sold out first run and a write-up in Forbes magazine, the idea seems to be catching on. The group has shows planned across New York, New England and the Midwest throughout the rest of the summer.
“Children’s Crusade” is the story of eight kids from Utica, New York who believe one among them to be a prophet. After an inexplicable message from God, it is up to them to travel to the holy land and find Him. Chronicling their journey from their small cul-de-sac all the way to Jerusalem, audiences watch as the kids adventure beyond the only world they’ve ever known and discover surprising new things about themselves.
“As we re-emerge into this new world, I’m excited to share this story of hope and perseverance,” Huffman said.“This is what theater’s always been about for me: uplifting communities and bringing audiences together.”
Tickets are available through the group’s website and range from $15 for students and seniors to $22 for general admission. For more information, visit childrenscrusadecompany.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.