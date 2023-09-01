School doors have opened, buses are running and classes have started. Fall school sports take favor these days over going to the beach and summer is moving into the rearview mirror.
What a difference August to September makes, especially when getting ready to open school doors.
A cast of people is involved, perhaps like those found behind the scenes for a theater or concert production. Superintendents, teachers and top-level administrators are often public-facing, but scores of unseen others make things happen.
While preparing to open a school district is a months-long, some say continuous plan, there is that one day — bigger, brighter, bolder — than all others. The First Day.
These folks behind the scenes, and numbering upwards of more than 100 or more in many school districts, are the unsung heroes. Without them, school doors might remain locked. Classrooms would remain empty, lights turned off and buildings without life in them.
So who are they and what do they do?
Derek DePalo is the Narragansett School System’s transportation supervisor. Like others in similar jobs statewide, he makes sure buses roll to get children to school and home again as planned.
“It’s so wonderful to see our drivers and monitors excited to start a new school year. They love seeing familiar faces as well as new faces boarding the bus- all sharp and eager to be starting a new grade,” he said.
Every year, though, these and other jobs come with challenges, especially at the beginning of the year to kick off the annual September ritual.
“It is always challenging to accommodate yearly changes to routes and rosters, however by the end of the first week of school, both students and staff set forth a new rhythm that lasts the school year,” DePalo said.
School buses need drivers. Lee Anne Gooding has been behind the bus wheel for over two decades in North Kingstown.
“I look forward to seeing all my students and hearing about their summer.
Safety is number one and I am consistent with rules to keep everyone safe at all times,” she said.
“Getting ready to start school means making sure the bus is clean and safe for the upcoming year. Once we get our runs, we drive them to make sure roads at safe and clear of any hazards,” she explained.
Gooding added, “Starting year number 28 as a North Kingstown Bus Contractor is a great honor. My bus is my happy place.”
School buildings need attention. Without that key part, educating anyone is beyond difficult.
Steve Gormley is Narragansett’s director of operations, which includes maintenance and custodial services. He puts succinctly his desire for the first day: “A Fresh Clean Building.”
The work is plentiful for reaching that goal, so having enough time to reach it can be challenging each year, he added.
No matter the district, those keeping schools maintained provide opportunities — as much as teachers and administrators — for the daily atmosphere where a school community spends hours socializing, learning, and teaching inside and outside the buildings.
Those maintaining it all are in many ways fix-it-masters, make-it-happen folks and johnny-on-the-spot kind of people.
For instance, they fix cabinetry, they paint, and they do tiling. They even put together an entire room, complete with crown molding and trim. They wash floors, dust, clean up spills and keep the grounds trimmed and neat. They also prepare the place each day for the next day.
In addition, they also are friendly faces for students who get to know them as part of the school family.
In South Kingstown, John Caporelli is a member of his district’s maintenance team.
“Without him and others on our team, schools would never have been ready to open on September 5th. With two schools closing, there has been a ton of movement and our maintenance team has been integral to our operations,” said Eric Lonergan, spokesman for the South Kingstown School District.
Martha Badigian, a teacher and school library media specialist at Peace Dale Elementary School in Wakefield, accented that point.
“The custodians have been working EXTRA hard moving everyone around and our maintenance folks are cheerfully rebuilding things they have built for teachers previously because they are moving classrooms, and doing any number of things to help us. Always with great attitudes. School would not function without them!” she said.
Caporelli said about his job, “It may sound corny, but I like helping teachers so they have what they need to provide the best education for the kids.”
The most challenging part, he added, is “getting everything moved and into the right place so the teacher can get set up. The summer seems long, but it goes by in a blink.”
Among the many other unsung heroes are registrars and secretaries.
A registrar does just that: records the data about the students attending the system’s schools. They are also among the first touch points for parents and make the first impression about the district.
Kristen Gleason, the registrar in South Kingstown, oversees the basic step of enrolling a student in school as well as records pertaining to all students.
“I enjoy meeting the new students and families coming into the district. Most challenging is making sure that everything that needs to be done is done in time for the first day of school,” she said.
In school front offices across the state are principals, but the first people met — and for students often the go-to individual in that office — are the secretaries and the clerks. They are lifelines for teachers, too.
Valerie Gagnon is a secretary at Peace Dale Elementary School. She and others like her handle all those parent calls, put the grease on the wheels — and sometimes are the wheels — to make a front office work.
“One of the things I most enjoy is interacting with all the people who come through the office while getting ready for the new year,” she said, adding that “one of the challenges of starting a new school year is getting to know all the staff, students, and parents.”
In today’s society with advanced technology integrated into most schools, Nickie Stoker Russell, a South Kingstown High School science teacher since 2001, pointed out the importance of the instructional technology staff.
For nearly all schools today, “The IT folks” are must-haves in this day and age with online, in-class digital technology and integrated connections with hundreds of software programs that enhance education along with all the wires, grids, servers and connections they keep going.
“The IT (staff) are kind of silently behind the scenes making sure every kid’s, teacher’s, admin’s computer tech is working, in addition to the equipment in each room!” she commented.
For schools around the region, it also includes getting students ready with laptops, iPads, email addresses, teachers and librarians needing hardware and software ready and the many different programs administrators need for efficiency and administrative tasks.
Megan Collier Reilly, who keeps a watchful eye in North Kingstown on all things school related, noted that administrative assistants “work very hard and have to juggle a lot all year long. And the ones I know can name every student and parent in their respective schools.”
The cafeteria staff must be remembered, too, she added.
“The cafeteria staff (at least at the schools I frequently work in) work hard to ensure that no child goes hungry. They know the kids’ names and even their food preferences and work hard to keep everything running smoothly and the cafeterias clean,” she said.
The list of others, and most importantly, their contributions, is long.
They include librarian/media specialists, reading specialists, athletic directors and coaches, club and class advisers, school nurses, financial directors and staff, crossing guards, paraprofessional aides, school security personnel and school resource officers.
Elected school committee officials set policies, examine procedures and review bland to controversial issues that ripple through a school system. They, too, prepare for opening day with those tasks.
In addition, local police and fire help to ensure that safety is reviewed and critical actions — if ever needed — are rehearsed and established with school administrators before the start of school.
School administrators, teachers and even public critics say these often unseen staff work tirelessly, often without recognition, to ensure that schools run smoothly and provide students with a safe and nurturing environment.
Some professional associations, such as the New Jersey School Boards Association, invite the public to nominate the “superheroes” in their school districts and shine a light on them in a program called “Unsung Superheroes in Education.”
Of course, though, teachers, principals, a cadre of various administrators, assistant school superintendents and superintendents also bring the system to life and often are the public face of the school system.
A school superintendent is a mix of chief operating officer and political tap dancer with elected school committees and other town officials. Many say it is a job walking a tightrope most days of the week and hopefully staying on track.
Among many duties, they are the last stop on any budget, spending and school cost matters, they handle minor to significant crises, collaborate and set strategic direction, bring leadership to the staff and community, enforce compliance with state and federal regulations and guide district development with a team of advisors.
For districts like North Kingstown that have seen a revolving door of superintendents, a new superintendent also brings stability. South Kingstown as this year begins is searching for a new superintendent and has temporary leaders in that position.
“The start of a new school year is always an exciting and busy time of year,” said Kenneth Duva, North Kingstown’s superintendent starting this year.
“This is the beginning of a new vision and culture for the members of our school community. Residents can expect to see an increase of clear communication from the district level, an eagerness to collaborate and to share a vision of positive success for all students,” he said.
It also means the introduction of a new district-level leadership team for the school department, he said about changes occurring here and elsewhere in South County.
“A priority of this leadership team will be on rebuilding relationships, bringing our community together, and the overall healthy, safe, and academically engaging learning environments for our students,” he said.
Many have checklists for opening schools each September, including Superintendent Peter Cummings in Narragansett, that help guide them through the process for opening day.
Cummings said, “I love the excitement of our students and staff. We are fortunate to have a structure where we have an opportunity to ‘reset’ every September and build on and learn from the work and experiences of the previous year.”
“The start of the school year is an opportunity to help our students achieve their hopes and dreams as well as set a positive and productive tone for the year,” he added.
