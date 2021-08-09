They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression and for Becca Cavanagh and Ryan Walsh, when it came time to find a venue for their May, 2021 wedding, there was only one place they had in mind: The Towers in Narragansett.
“It was the first and only venue we looked at in person,” Becca says. “We browsed online at venues, when Ryan remembered a beautiful landmark called The Towers. We scheduled a tour, and we put down a deposit right after. It felt right. I also love the ocean, so it was a win all around.
There was no better place for the pair to say “I do.”
Becca and Ryan were married on a warm spring afternoon down by the water in Narragansett and whether it was their sweet and sentimental first look on the rocks by the ocean, their fun formal photos in the middle of Ocean Road or the touching lantern lighting they had to honor a family member who recently passed away, the all-in-one location was the perfect spot for this pair to become husband and wife.
Ryan and Becca met in the summer of 2017 through the dating site OKCupid. The pair were engaged on their second dating anniversary in December, 2019 when Ryan woke up the morning of and wasted no time in popping the question.
Becca chose an Allure gown from Vows Bridal in Watertown, Massachusetts and says she knew right away it was the dress for her.
“It was the third dress I tried on,” she says. “It felt perfect for the look I was envisioning and it fit perfectly. I only had to get it hemmed. It was also on Tax Free weekend in Mass, so the luxury tax was waved!”
Becca’s maid of honor wore a burgundy floor length dress with flowy, short sleeves from David’s Bridal while Ryan’s best woman chose a blue, knee-length dress from Macy’s that was perfect for the unseasonably warm mid-may event.
Becca chose sunflowers and burgundy roses for her bouquet and the centerpiece flowers matched the maid of honor’s bouquet with burgundy roses.
Becca and Ryan were also thrilled with the way their cake came out as the pair said choosing a marble dessert with fudge and chocolate ganache drop from Wright’s Dairy Farm was the “obvious choice.”
Though planning a wedding during a global pandemic was far from easy, the pair adjusted to social gathering restrictions and had a beautiful, intimate ceremony inside the Towers with 40 of their closest friends and family members. The reception was a nice, carefree night of dancing under the string lights of the famed building and exactly what the bride and groom always envisioned.
So what advice do the newlyweds have for future brides in South County?
“I know wedding planning is stressful, but try your best to enjoy being engaged, there is only so long you can refer to them as your ‘fiance.’ “ Becca says.
Photos courtesy of: Becky MacDonald of Pretty Nerdy Photography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.