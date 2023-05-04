NORTH KINGSTOWN — They haven’t been part of both championships and all the victories of the past two years, but the current members of the North Kingstown High School boys volleyball team have inherited the target that comes with big success.
“Our coach has been telling us, everybody who plays us – we’re their biggest game,” senior setter Tyler Yang said. “We have to play like that.”
The Skippers are learning to navigate the challenges. Cranston East handed them their first loss on April 21. They rebounded with a 3-2 win over East Greenwich last Tuesday, then held off a charge from South Kingstown for a 3-0 sweep on Thursday night.
“It was a tough loss, but we just fought back,” sophomore Cody Tow said.
The Skippers started the season with six straight wins. They lost outside hitter and defensive standout Ryan Harrington to an injury in the fifth game of the year, and he’s still working his way back. Missing him in the lineup, North nearly weathered the storm against Cranston East, but the Thunderbolts won a tight fifth set to prevail.
It was the best reminder yet of what it takes to win.
“The takeaway from that game was that if we’re not playing our best, we better hope that the other team isn’t either,” Yang said. “Right now, it’s a close game with every team. We know we have to play our best to win.”
South Kingstown forced a good effort from North on Thursday. The Rebels are 1-7 on the year but have improved from last year. With a chance to knock off their rivals, they led for good chunks in each of the first two sets on Thursday night.
The Skippers weren’t consistently at their best - but they did find it at the right times. A big service run in the opening set by Luke Brock put the Rebels ahead 15-8. The Skippers roared back, winning 11 of the next 12 points for a 19-16 lead. They went on to a 25-19 win in the first set.
The Rebels led 13-10 in the second set before another run by North. This time, though, South had an answer. Kills by Harry Craven and Cristopher May, plus an ace by Aidan Conover powered a run of six straight points that put the Rebels up 23-20. Another kill by May got them to set point at 24-21.
With no margin for error, the Skippers surged again. Jared Samson landed a kill ahead of a hitting error by the Rebels. James Erwin served up two aces. Another hitting error gave the Skippers a 26-24 win.
“When we get in those situations, we just have to get back to our fundamentals,” Yang said. “Always make sure the first ball is good. If it’s good, then we can run our offense with that.”
Whether the Skippers were energized by the comeback or the Rebels were deflated, the third set was all North. Kills by Tow and Quin Fahy made it 10-3, and the Skippers cruised to a 25-10 victory.
Samson led the Skippers with 10 kills and 13 digs. Fahy added nine kills. Finn Kearney tallied 17 digs. Senior middle blocker Ryan Murphy made his first appearance of the season as he works back from an injury.
For the Rebels, Conover had seven kills and three assists. William Gates had four kills and two blocks. Craven totaled five kills.
North Kingstown followed up the win with a terrific showing in the ninth and tenth grade tournament over the weekend. Led by Tow, Evan Shea and Connor Valois, the Skippers won the tournament title. Tow won tourney MVP for the second year in a row.
South Kingstown picked up its second win of the season on Monday, topping Coventry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.