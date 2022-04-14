SOUTH KINGSTOWN — There will be good days and bad days for the young Prout baseball team this season.
So far, the good has out-numbered the bad, and the Crusaders hope that trend continues.
Prout struggled in the early innings on Monday against Westerly and lost 9-2. That came on the heels of a two-game series sweep of Tiverton to open the season, in which the Crusaders outscored the Tigers 24-5.
“We’re young so we’re going to have games like this,” Prout head coach Ty Cosgrove said after Tuesday’s loss. “Hopefully not a lot of them. This was a good measuring stick for us. I would have liked to see us play a better game to know more about where we stood, but now we know what we need to work on.”
Prout rolled to victory in its season opener last week, pounding out 11 hits in a 13-1 win over Tiverton. Jack Kesner led the offensive attack with three hits, including a double, and three RBI. Noah McParlin was strong on the mound as the Tigers were limited to just three hits.
It was more of the same in the home opener. Prout smacked 16 hits and won 11-4. Kesner got the win on the mound. Derek Gesmondi led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and two RBI. Andrew Frenze went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
All in all, it was a promising start for a Prout team that has underclassmen all over the diamond.
“We really hit the ball,” Cosgrove said. “A lot of Prout teams in the past didn’t hit that much. I think we’re going to hit this year. The top of our lineup is really solid.”
A veteran Westerly team that’s off to a strong start this season kept the Crusaders from making it 3-0. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the first inning. Prout came back with a run in the bottom half of the first but couldn’t string enough together for a real big inning. Two errors – part of a rough day in the field for Prout – set the stage for Westerly to score two more runs in the second inning. An RBI double by Gesmondi made it 5-2 in the bottom of the second, but the Bulldogs blew the game open soon after with four runs in the third inning.
“We’ve got to tighten up the defense,” Cosgrove said. “We had a bunch of errors today. You’re not going to win ball games when you do that. Or when you run into outs. It’s the little stuff. You’ve got to make the routine plays. That’s what we preach – do the average things well.”
McParlin was strong in relief of Ryan Barrett, pitching 4.1 scoreless innings, but Prout’s offense couldn’t get a rally going. Westerly pitcher Jack Tenuta struck out five and allowed one earned run in six strong innings.
“After the third inning we shut them down,” Cosgrove said. “We’re still hitting the ball. Today, we just didn’t find the holes.”
Prout will face Westerly again on Thursday, before a series with West Warwick next week.
