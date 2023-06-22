230622ind SKLLSA.jpg

Bentley Companies captured the championship in South Kingstown Little League’s Majors Division, winning the title with a 6-1 victory over Golden, Gormly & Co. Team members are Ryder Bailey, Dax Bernier, Johnny D’Agostino, Nolan Fitzpatrick, Elias George, Weston Hyde, Jayden Martin, Lucas McIntyre, Mason O’Hagan, Johnny O’Hara, Landon Records and Anthony Silva. The team is managed by Adam Bernier with assistant coaches Stan Bailey and Pete Fitzpatrick.

