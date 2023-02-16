The South County Storm believes it is a girls hockey title contender, and on Monday night, the co-op squad found a win to hang its hat on.
After coming close to the top teams in the league in earlier meetings, the Storm broke through for a 3-2 victory over defending state champion Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View at Boss Arena.
Ginger Osgood had a hand in all three goals to lead the Storm, scoring the first goal of the night, assisting on the second and scoring what proved to be the game-winner in the third period.
Jade Shabo had the other goal for the Storm. Sammie Haun added two assists and Lauren Avedisian had one.Goalie Veronica Sabatino made 16 saves.
The win puts the Storm at 8-3-1 heading into its final three games of the season.
Rebels complete perfect road swing
The South Kingstown hockey team hasn’t had a home game since Jan. 28, but the road has been a surprisingly friendly place for the Rebels.
A win over Ponaganset on Friday night was South’s third straight road victory and fourth straight win overall. The Rebels were also awarded a forfeit from Portsmouth due to disciplinary issues involving the Patriots.
The success has the Rebels at 10-3-1, which is tied for the most wins in Division II.
The win over Ponaganset featured goals by Eison Nee, Cody Granville, Nolan Quirk and Shea Sullivan. Granville added three assists and Nee had two. Lucas Gordon stopped 20 of 21 shots.
Locals grab wrestling medals
Eight area wrestlers took home medals from the Freshman/JV state tournament, held this past weekend at Coventry High School.
North Kingstown’s Kaz Morosetti was the freshman state champion at 220 pounds and teammate Luke Sierleja won the JV title at 182. Beckett Layton and Andrew Neville also earned medals for the Skippers in the JV competition.
Narragansett’s Taran Ulricksen was the runner-up to Morosetti and Hadrian Duncan placed third at 285 in the freshman bracket. Darian Price took second at 285 in the JV competition. South Kingstown’s Dante Peno finished third at 182 among freshmen.
