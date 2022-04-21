NORTH KINGSTOWN — It’s been feast or famine for the North Kingstown softball team this spring.
The Skippers opened the season with a 20-10 win over South Kingstown and a 12-2 victory over Chariho but have since been on the wrong end of similar games. Coventry and Pilgrim – two of the top teams in the state – beat the Skippers by mercy rule. Two other teams that the Skippers figured to have a better shot against – the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op and Smithfield – also posted big wins, putting the Skippers at 2-4 on the season. Burrillville/North Smithfield won 11-1 on Friday, while Smithfield came to Ryan Park and won 12-2 on Monday.
“Coventry and Pilgrim, we measured ourselves against the top teams. Today, I thought we would play better,” head coach Bill Aquilante said after Friday. “They’re a good team with a good pitcher, but we didn’t play well. Our slow starts are really hurting us.”
Friday’s stumble at the starting line left the Skippers buried in an 8-0 hole after just two innings. The Broncos scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the second. Three runs in the third inning made it 11-0 before the Skippers finally got on the board with a run in the bottom of the third.
“We’ve talked to the pitchers about really working hard in the first inning,” Aquilante said. “We come around, but we’ve just struggled early. We play stronger in the middle of the games. But we can’t be down 8-0 in D-I after an inning and a half. That’s not going to get us where we need to go.”
Emily Baierlein pitched the final 2.2 innings for North Kingstown and didn’t allow a run or a hit, but the deficit was too big by then. Ava Giguere led the offense with two hits and an RBI. The Skippers threatened in the final inning when they loaded the bases, but they couldn’t avoid the mercy rule result. North made BNS pitcher Samantha Ledger work, drawing six walks and forcing her to throw almost 100 pitches, but they also struck out 13 times.
“We strike out too much,” Aquilante said. “It’s something we’ve got to work on. We had some really good at-bats where we made her work. But we’ve got to be consistent and put the ball in play. The strikeout rate is too high.”
A good group of seniors is keeping spirits up for the Skippers, who continue working hard despite the losing skid. Now it’s about turning that into success.
“Great group of kids. The top message is start quicker. Our defense is pretty good. Today, we struggled a little bit in the outfield but they’re usually a strength,” Aquilante said. “It never gets easier. We’ve got Smithfield, followed by Scituate and Cumberland, so it’s a busy week.”
The Skippers were set to face Scituate on Wednesday before visiting Cumberland on Thursday.
