SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The single elimination format in the early rounds of the high school baseball playoffs can create a lot of tension for top seeds.
South Kingstown felt it Sunday night, but a big finish left the Rebels with nothing to worry about.
Trailing 3-2, the Rebels took control with three runs in the fifth inning and Eric Lindley tossed two perfect innings of relief to seal a 6-3 win over Cranston East in the opening round at Old Mountain Field.
“We were just trying to stay positive,” senior Scott Cromack said. “We’ve been down before. We’ve proven we can come back. We just needed to stay calm, not get stressed out – just do what we do.”
The win moved the Rebels into a quarterfinal game that was set for Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time.
Entering the playoffs with a 12-1 league record, the Division I-B top seed started fast with two runs in the first inning of Sunday’s game. Cranston East came back with single runs in the second, third and fourth innings off Rebel ace Owen Caldwell, including a solo home run by Anthony Fernandez. Cranston East starter Matt Wynn settled in after the first inning, pitching three straight hitless frames.
With the top of the order due up in the fifth, the Rebels knew it was time to make a move.
“We had the top of the order coming up,” senior Trey Young said. “We knew that was the time to go. The dugout was up. We just executed.”
Young started things with a line drive to right field for a single. Zac Zyons followed with a bunt single and his reaction – plus the cheers from the dugout – said the rally was on.
A sacrifice bunt by Conor Kelly moved the runners to second and third, and Andrew Mosher plated Young with a sacrifice fly that tied the game. Cromack followed with an RBI single to left field to score Zyons with the go-ahead run.
“I got a pitch middle in and tried to hit it hard on the ground, just trying to force them to make a play,” Cromack said. “It found a hole.”
An error on a ground ball by Jack Wentworth allowed Cromack to score.
The Rebels added an insurance run in the sixth when Shane Jedson tripled and scored on Colin Masseur’s sacrifice fly, but they didn’t need the extra help.
Lindley came on after the fifth-inning rally and induced three quick ground ball outs. He retired three more batters in a row in the seventh, with a line drive to shortstop finishing it off.
“It’s amazing to have someone who can come in and shut it down like that,” Young said.
Cromack finished with two hits and two RBI. Kelly, Mosher and Masseur added one RBI apiece. Young reached base three times and scored twice. Caldwell struck out five and allowed three runs in five innings of work.
The quarterfinals will also be single-elimination before three-game series in both the semifinals and finals.
“We’ve got another elimination game coming up,” Cromack said. “We’re going to enjoy this right now but then we’ve got to get back to work.”
