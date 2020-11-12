NORTH KINGSTOWN — Two crucial games remain in the regular season, and the North Kingstown field hockey team is heading into them with momentum.
The Skippers scored their best win of the season on Nov. 4 with a 1-0 triumph over Moses Brown, then blew past Cumberland in non-league play by a 9-0 score on Monday night at the Anthony C. Perry Athletic Complex.
Next are matchups with La Salle and Wheeler. At 2-2 in league play – and with only four postseason spots available – the Skippers would like to win both and remove any doubt surrounding their playoff fate.
“Big week for us,” head coach Julie Maguire said. “We’ve got to play La Salle on Thursday and Wheeler on Saturday. They’re only taking four teams, so it’s crunch time.”
With a league schedule featuring only six games, there isn’t a lot of separation in the standings. East Greenwich, La Salle, Barrington, Moses Brown and North Kingstown are the top five teams, and they’re fighting for the four spots, with the playoffs set to go directly to the semifinals.
After opening the season with a win over Lincoln School, the Skippers lost 3-2 games to both East Greenwich and Barrington. But the third try against a fellow powerhouse was the charm as the Skippers got the best of Moses Brown. Clara Drinkwater broke a scoreless tie in the second half.
“I think we played a much better second half,” Maguire said. “They were beating us to the ball. We changed the lineup a little bit. More importantly, it was what the kids started to do on the field. They played with a little more heart.”
Goalie Eryn Harvey shined in net with a whopping 11 saves en route to the shutout. The Quakers outshot the Skippers by a decent margin but Harvey’s play kept them off the board.
“My goalie was phenomenal,” Maguire said. “They busted out in the first half. They had a bunch of chances and she was just turning everything away.”
The string of close games came to an end for the Skippers on Monday with a dominant performance against Cumberland, a Division II team. Dempsey Campbell scored three goals in the first four minutes of the game and North Kingstown was off and running. Campbell added a second-half goal to finish with four. Maura McGovern tallied a pair of goals, while Drinkwater, Ava Giguere, and Adora Perry added one goal each. Senior goalie Alison McGann notched the shutout.
The Skippers will now turn their attention to the big finish. They’ll visit La Salle on Thursday night before closing out the regular season on Saturday at Wheeler.
