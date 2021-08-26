210826ind Snapdragon SA.jpg

Snapdragon Baseball 16U

 Submitted photo

Seven members of North Kingstown High School’s state championship baseball team and several other players from around the area helped SnapDragon Baseball’s 16U squad to the New England AAU championship on Aug. 8. The team went 1-1 in pool play in the six-team bracket, then beat Maplewood Baseball of Fall River, Massachusetts 3-1 in the playoff semifinals. In the title game, SnapDragon edged the Boston Blue Jays 4-3 to claim the championship. Team members are Blake Beattie, Evan Beattie, Will Brew, Andrew Ciarniello, Christopher Ciarniello, Will Draper, Quincy Rome, Brady Spitzer, Tommy Mahoney, Drew Bozek, Ben Catero and Dante Ricci. The head coach is Bill Brew, assisted by Dino Ciarniello.

