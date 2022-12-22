Three players from the South County Giants youth football program took their games to a new level by competing for Football University’s Team Rhode Island.
Anthony Porter, Rory Murray and Will Curtis followed up their season with the Giants by trying out for and making the FBU team, which competes in age group regional tournaments.
“This is my first year for FBU,” Murray said. “It was fun for an off-season league. Got to meet a lot of new people around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. It was cool.”
The Giants players, who are in eighth grade in South Kingstown, decided to try out when they learned about the program. Porter had made the team last year but hurt his leg and couldn’t play.
“I definitely wanted to try it again,” he said.
They earned roster sports through tryouts and then began competing. The team played two regional games against Massachusetts and New Jersey, dropping both.
“The Massachusetts team was more advanced,” Murray said. “The New Jersey team was similar to us, but we kind of let down in that game.”
The losses kept Team Rhode Island from qualifying for the national tournament in Florida, but it was still a fun experience, as well as an honor to represent their home state.
And it only increased the players’ appetite for more football. They’ll be heading to high school next year and are looking forward to joining the football team.
“Just want to keep going forward with it,” Porter said.
