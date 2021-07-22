Following their district championship, South Kingstown Little League’s 10-year-old softball all-stars faced a powerhouse in their first state tournament game. Cranston Western beat South Kingstown 17-1 on Tuesday night in Warwick to advance to the title round of the double-elimination tournament. South Kingstown had a bye to the winners bracket final, while Cranston Western started its run with a 17-1 victory over Barrington. It was more of the same Tuesday, as Cranston rode strong pitching and took advantage of some defensive struggles for South Kingstown to pull away. Brooke Lancaster led the South Kingstown offense with a double. The loss sent South Kingstown to the losers bracket, where it was set to face Barrington on Wednesday. The winner of that game gets a rematch with Cranston Western.

