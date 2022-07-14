EXETER — At an age when baseball opportunities start to pull players in different directions, South Kingstown Little League’s senior division all-stars mostly stuck together this year, in large part because sticking together matters to them.
“We’ve been together for a long time, since we were like 8 years old,” Drew Nowell said. “Through all-stars, summer ball, AAU, stuff like that. We’re really close on and off the baseball field. We’re a family.”
And there was a family party on Sunday night.
With a 4-2 victory over Johnston in a winner-take-all title game at the Jim Reeves Complex, the South Kingstown stars won the senior division state championship. They’ll now head to the Little League East Region tournament in Bangor, Maine.
“It feels great,” Matt Chofay said. “It’s a good group of guys. It’s a relief. It got a little stressful there at the end – got to admit – but we pushed through.”
The crown is a breakthrough both for this group and for the league.
With a similar core of players, South Kingstown was the district runner-up as 10-year-olds and 11-year-olds. In the 2020 junior division district tournament, they were the runner-up again. And last year, the club broke through for the juniors district title but finished second at the state tournament.
As for the league, the state championship is believed to be just the second all-time, and the first since 1960. Senior division teams have won five district titles since 2016 but had always come up short at states.
“Our league was established in 1951,” manager Frank Gallucci said. “The best we can tell, in 1960, we had our 12-year-olds win states. Other than that, we’re the first. Super happy with it.”
South rolled through the district tournament this year but found a formidable foe at states in the form of the Johnston team. The two played three times in the tourney and were separated by a total of two runs across those contests.
“Two great teams, three great games,” Gallucci said. “It was fantastic.”
A thrilling 8-7 victory in 10 innings in the tournament opener gave South Kingstown a leg up. With a win over Burrillville, South moved into the finals but would have to get through Johnston again. On Saturday, Johnston forced the winner-take-all game thanks to a 5-4 victory. Patrick Ruhle took a shutout into the fifth inning, but Johnston rallied with three runs. South tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, but two runs in the seventh sent Johnston to the win.
At the junior division state tournament last year, South Kingstown fought out of the losers bracket to force the winner-take-all game but fell short to Barrington. This time, they got it done with the title up for grabs.
“It feels awesome,” Nowell said. “Coming off a loss last year, that kind of built through and helped us succeed this year.”
Johnston jumped out to a 1-0 lead in Sunday’s game, but Chofay dominated from there. The right-hander retired 10 batters in a row through the fourth inning, then worked out of a jam by striking out the side in the fifth, his final inning of work. He finished with eight strikeouts and allowed just one hit in five innings.
“I was a little worried at first, but he settled in and pitched great,” Gallucci said.
And he left with the lead. Two runs in the third inning helped South Kingstown overcome the early deficit. Tim Menard doubled and Chofay plated him with a single. Gian Lepore’s RBI triple made it 2-1.
Nowell relieved Chofay in the sixth and nearly escaped a trouble spot. But a single, an error and two walks allowed the tying run to score with two outs. Nowell did manage to keep the game tied, getting out of a bases-loaded situation thanks to a ground ball to second base.
Kept off the board since the third by Johnston starter Logan Martins, South Kingstown broke through in the top of the seventh. Nowell reached on an error. Luca Gobis was then hit by a pitch. Quinn Matos reached on a bunt, as Nowell was forced out at third base. Liam Sagal was also hit by a pitch, loading the bases with one out.
Chofay – who had homered in the seventh inning on Saturday, hit a fly ball to center field. At third base, Gobis initially made a move toward home but managed to get back in time to tag up. He raced home and slid in just ahead of the throw for the go-ahead run. When the ball caromed out of play, another runner was permitted to advance, giving South a 4-2 lead.
“We’re a family. You’ve got to know that and keep fighting,” Nowell said. “Close games, just keep fighting through the whole game. We really came through this game after the loss last night.”
The bottom of the seventh set up one last hurdle. A leadoff walk put a runner on before Nowell struck out the first two hitters in the Johnston order to bring his team to the brink of the title. Steve Finnegan kept Johnston alive with a single and Dean Paris reached on a ground ball to the hole between shortstop and third base that Brayden Rosen knocked down but couldn’t make a play on. That loaded the bases and put the tying run in scoring position, but Nowell stopped the rally there. On a 2-2 pitch, he froze Armani Arias with a curveball, striking him out looking to win the game for South Kingstown.
“Matt gave us everything he had and Drew was able to close it out for us,” Gallucci said. “They were mentally tough on the mound.”
This group has long been a little laid-back, but there was nothing ho-hum about this celebration. It was a long time coming.
“They’re a bunch of good guys,” Gallucci said. “And for the program, it’s huge. We started this program in 2012, back when Babe Ruth left. We have almost 70 kids playing on the big diamond, which we’re super proud of. I’ve got guys who played all 12 regular season games. They’d come over after their high school games or middle school games, and they made a point to get there. That says a lot about them.”
The regional tournament is slated to begin July 18 in Bangor.
