The Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op football team was looking for one more upset but couldn’t get it against Division IV’s best team. Top-seeded Ponaganset avenged a loss in last year’s D-IV Super Bowl with a 48-0 win over the Knights on Saturday at Cranston Stadium. The Chieftains brought the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and never looked back, completing an undefeated season. The loss ended a strong run for EWG/Prout, which made a Super Bowl for the first time since becoming a co-op. The Knights were the first six seed to make a Super Bowl in Rhode Island Interscholastic League history, having upset the No. 3 and No. 2 seed en route to the finals.

