The Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op football team was looking for one more upset but couldn’t get it against Division IV’s best team. Top-seeded Ponaganset avenged a loss in last year’s D-IV Super Bowl with a 48-0 win over the Knights on Saturday at Cranston Stadium. The Chieftains brought the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and never looked back, completing an undefeated season. The loss ended a strong run for EWG/Prout, which made a Super Bowl for the first time since becoming a co-op. The Knights were the first six seed to make a Super Bowl in Rhode Island Interscholastic League history, having upset the No. 3 and No. 2 seed en route to the finals.
Online Poll
Do you support paying state employees $3,000 bonuses for getting vaccinated against COVID-19?
Last week, a four-year deal between the state of Rhode Island and its largest union of state workers that would grant annual pay raises of 2.5 percent, expand bereavement leave and double the number of sick days that can be used to care for family members, was approved by a nearly 95 percent margin of eligible voters. In addition to the revised benefits and pay increase, the new deal, which expires in 2024, includes $3,000 bonuses for state employees vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. The bonuses, which the state estimates will cost $9.6 million, drew criticism this week from several lawmakers as well as potential challengers to Gov. Dan McKee in next year's gubernatorial election. Do you support the state's move to provide bonuses to employees vaccinated against COVID-19? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
Latest News
- Back where they belong
- Super Bowl Notebook: Run game provides extra juice
- Reality TV stars brewing something new in South County
- Photos: EWG/Prout stopped short
- High School Notebook: NK, SK, Gansett finish in top 10
- Local home lights up for a cause this holiday season
- Aiming high
- Main Street favorite Pier Pizza abruptly goes out of business
Most Popular
Articles
- Common Sense Health: What’s wrong with hearing aids?
- Main Street favorite Pier Pizza abruptly goes out of business
- The View From Swamptown: North Kingstown Town Hall has had a magical history
- Reality TV stars brewing something new in South County
- Southern RI set to celebrate the holidays in a big way this weekend
- DEM considering four potential plans for Lighthouse Inn
- Letter: It’s time for Rhode Island to be an agricultural leader
- Narragansett Town Council OKs plan to keep outdoor seating at local restaurants
- Financial Focus: Think carefully before jumping into cryptocurrency
- Local home lights up for a cause this holiday season
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.