The North Kingstown girls soccer team broke out of a rough patch with a 3-1 win over Smithfield on Thursday night. The Skippers hadn’t won since Sept. 17, a stretch that included two ties and three losses. The win featured two goals by Bella Cambio and one by Julia Cotsonas. The result put the Skippers at 4-4-2.
Online Poll
Should a local school board or town council require the public wear a mask to attend its meetings?
The North Kingstown School Committee adjourned their public session after only twenty minutes on Tuesday after committee members said several attendees weren’t wearing masks. The biweekly meeting was cut short in the middle of the citizens’ comments portion began when School Committee Chairman Gregory Blasbalg took a moment to address the attendees and ask them to wear masks. He had already made the request once at the commencement of the meeting when some people were made to leave the room after refusing to put a mask on. Do you believe local school boards or town council's should require the public wear a mask to attend its meetings? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.
