The North Kingstown girls soccer team broke out of a rough patch with a 3-1 win over Smithfield on Thursday night. The Skippers hadn’t won since Sept. 17, a stretch that included two ties and three losses. The win featured two goals by Bella Cambio and one by Julia Cotsonas. The result put the Skippers at 4-4-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.