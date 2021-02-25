The South County Storm finished off a strong regular season with an 11-3 victory over the Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown co-op on Saturday afternoon. The team went 5-2, with its only losses coming against league leader La Salle. The Storm will be the No. 2 seed for the playoffs, with a bye to the semifinals. They will take on the East Bay co-op beginning Friday
Online Poll
Should your town do more to ensure residents clear snow from their property?
Snow-covered sidewalks in South Kingstown prompted officials to take another look at how the town keeps the pedestrian walkways safe and to discuss ways to get property owners to pitch in and help keep them clear. Carrie Brown, a local resident, told the council this week that she’s concerned that the sidewalk across the street from Broad Rock Middle School doesn’t get shoveled in a timely manner, prompting Town Manager Rob Zarnetske to outline the several ways communities typically deal with snow on sidewalks. While South Kingstown requires property owners to remove snow from the sidewalks adjacent to their property within 12 hours after any snow storm ends and can fine residents up to $250 for noncompliance, the town hasn’t fined anyone to date. With that in mind, do you believe your town does enough to enforce existing snow ordinances and ensure residents clear snow from their property in a timely fashion? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.
Latest News
- NK's Priest wins individual state title
- Rebels, Skippers show well at regionals
- NK native calls his work helping NASA land rover on Mars a ‘humbling’ experience
- Swim teams set sights on new-look postseason
- Photos: Storm wins big in finale
- South Kingstown parents, educators find new ways to ‘celebrate’ high school seniors
- Mariners top Crusaders in finale
- Prout locks up first playoff bid since 2018
Most Popular
Articles
- Developer hints Lighthouse Inn plans may change
- The View From Swamptown: Pero Roome a sobering reminder of attitudes toward slaves in NK
- Narragansett Town Council approves four changes to alleviate parking complaints
- Jason Allard explores in ‘Abandoned from above’ web series
- Animals take center stage at Wickford Art Association in annual ‘Fur, Feathers, Fins’ exhibit
- For Jennifer Acuna, local church’s kitchen offers more just than a place to bake
- NK Chamber using grants to help small businesses in need
- NK native calls his work helping NASA land rover on Mars a ‘humbling’ experience
- URI baseball hoping to pick up where it left off
- Fabled Washington stay in SK may be more fiction than fact
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.