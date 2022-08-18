WEST WARWICK — Last year’s championship plaque sat in a backpack in the dugout at McCarthy Field, through a tough-to-swallow nail-biter on Friday night and eight white-knuckle innings on Saturday.
Then it came out to meet its twin.
The Narragansett Lions claimed their second consecutive Connie Mack state championship with a 2-1 win over Flood Auto Group in game three of the title series on Saturday at McCarthy Field. The Lions had taken the first game 3-0 before falling 3-2 in the second game of the best-of-three set. The evenly-matched clubs played seven scoreless innings in the decider before Narragansett broke through for two runs in the eighth. Flood rallied in the bottom of the eighth but couldn’t pull even as Narragansett held on to achieve the goal it had targeted all season.
“It’s just amazing,” Patrick Ruhle said. “Last year, when we won it, we were looking at the team and we were all like, ‘We can do it again.’ Just going into the season, that was the whole goal.”
Narragansett is the first team to win back-to-back titles in the Connie Mack league since Cranston in 2012 and 2013. It’s also the third championship for Narragansett in the last five summers, with the 2018 squad winning before the back-to-back crowns.
This year, taking the title was front-and-center on the to-do-list. Commitment isn’t always a guarantee for summer baseball, particularly with a group that’s so heavy on recent graduates. But it was never a question for the Lions. This clearly mattered to them.
“High school, we were always talking about Connie Mack season,” Gavin Rodman said. “It doesn’t have to be so serious, but at the same time, once game time comes, we’re locked in.”
That meant winning mattered, too.
“You have a lot more fun when you’re winning,” Ruhle said.
It took a lot to win game three. In a series full of good pitching, Rodman and Flood starter Chris Manzo saved the best for last. Rodman allowed just two hits through seven scoreless innings. Manzo was in a little more trouble but always found his way out, matching Rodman with seven zeroes.
Missed opportunities loomed large for the Lions, something that was a trend throughout the series. Even in the game one win, they left nine runners on base. In the game two loss, they stranded 11. And in game three, they left 12 on base.
“All year and even in the playoffs, we didn’t have a problem scoring runs – getting up, spraying the ball around, moving the guys around the bases,” manager Paul Rodman said. “Give credit to Hendricken. We just couldn’t manufacture runs. Their pitching was solid, their defense was solid.”
But the Lions managed to break through. Devyn Glenn took over for Manzo in the eighth inning and hit Tyler Poirier with a pitch to start the inning. The speedy Narragansett High School standout was a good guy to have on base for the purposes of starting a rally. On a fly ball to right field, he tagged up and reached second. Then he stole third.
“He actually took third on his own,” Rodman said. “He was watching the pitcher and he took the bag. He said to me, ‘He pitched against us in the first game. He doesn’t do a consistent look to second and he’s got a big leg kick. I knew I could make it.’ He did it and it worked out.”
Colin Masseur, who had walked, stole second to put two in scoring position.
Aggressiveness almost got the best of Poirier when he was picked off third base, but the call was quickly over-turned when umpires realized the ball hadn’t been put back into play after a previous foul ball. Soon after, a wild pitch shot to the backstop and Poirier raced in with the first run of the game.
With Masseur now on third, Ruhle lined a base hit into left field to make it 2-0.
“I was just trying to get it in play hard,” Ruhle said. “I haven’t been hitting my best but sometimes it comes at the right time.”
Armed with the lead, Gavin Rodman returned to the mound for the eighth and walked the leadoff man, Christian Butera. Jay Pilderian followed with a double to deep left field, but Narragansett’s latest defensive gem kept Flood off the board. Ben Paskalides tracked down the ball in left and fired to Brendan Flaherty at shortstop. Flaherty turned and delivered a missile to the plate, where Masseur tagged out Butera.
“That was huge,” Rodman said. “I was scared.”
“I went out there for the cut. I wasn’t expecting him to go,” Flaherty said. “I turned and he was rounding third, and I was like, ‘OK.’ I just chucked it in there and Colin made a great tag.”
Mike Traupman kept Flood’s rally going with a double, and there was no play at the plate this time, as Pilderian scored to make it 2-1. A single by Mason Broomfield sent Traupman to third. Broomfield then stole second, putting the winning run 180 feet away with just one out.
Rodman battled back for a strikeout of Matt Wellington, then jumped ahead 0-2 on Jack DePalma. A ground ball to shortstop was scooped up by Flaherty, who tossed to first for the final out.
“This is what we set out to do,” Rodman said. “It feels great, especially after a tight series.”
Rodman needed just 86 pitches for the eight-inning complete game. The right-hander didn’t get much opportunity on the mound in his senior season with South Kingstown High School, but will pitch in college at UMass-Dartmouth.
“Staying under 100 pitches in eight innings, it feels awesome,” Rodman said. “I’m going to pitch in college so this is a big boost.”
Even before the eighth-inning highlights, Narragansett’s defense was exceptional behind Rodman. Ryan Camp made two great plays at third base early in the game, and Flaherty was spectacular at shortstop. Flood hit nine ground balls to shortstop, and Flaherty gobbled up all of them.
Flaherty also pitched a gem in game one and was named series MVP for the second straight year.
“Without Brendan’s defense at shortstop, I don’t know where we would have been the last two days,” Paul Rodman said.
A summer resident of South County who lives in Illionis during the school year, Flaherty has found another home with the Connie Mack squad. He has committed to play baseball at Division III Cal Tech in Pasadena.
“It’s been so much fun, playing for these coaches and playing with these guys,” Flaherty said. “It’s a joy. I’m really lucky.”
For a few members of the Lions, the state title was the second of the summer; several players were also part of the South Kingstown Little League Senior Division all-stars, which won the state title and advanced to regionals.
“It’s been a crazy summer,” Ruhle said.
Even dating back to the spring high school season, there’s been a lot of winning for South County baseball teams. The Lions capped it off.
“This was the goal from the first game, that they would end up in this position,” Paul Rodman said. “Flood really fought hard. They’re a great team. Our guys were able to work hard and make it happen. They achieved their goal.”
