South Kingstown officials said this week that they want more information from a group that has proposed opening a Spanish language immersion charter school in leased space in the district's vacant South Road school. Valerie Maier-Speredelozzi said a group of parents and educators are planning an application next month to the Rhode Island Department of Education to establish the school following a decision earlier this year by district to cut its Dual Language Immersion program and would further heighten the growing disparity between what public, private and charter schools in the area are able to offer students. Do you believe students enrolled in education today are better served by public, private or charter schools? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: