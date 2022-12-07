Abdou Samb was a largely unknown commodity after a redshirt season. Josaphat Bilau wasn't even supposed to be back on the court at this point after off-season shoulder surgery.
But there they were on Saturday, right in the middle of things in the most anticipated game of URI's season.
Bilau had a team-high 16 points and five rebounds in the Rams' loss to Providence College. Samb had 14 points and four rebounds. Combined, the two big men shot 11-of-14 from the field. And while the Friars had their way in the paint at the other end, the offensive production from Bilau and Samb provided a shot in the arm for the Rams.
Both Bilau and Samb earned an honor roll nod in the Atlantic 10's weekly awards. Their emergence is giving URI the kind of post presence it desperately needed after last year's departures.
“Having another big, physical body to help with rebounding, and we're roomates, too. It's good to finally play together,” Samb said. “Joe does some very good things on the court that I might not be able to do. We do a very good job communicating. It just feels good being out there with another big body like him.”
Samb was a surprise starter in the season opener. At least, it was a surprise to fans and outside observers. He was the holdover with the least amount of experience. But in practice, Samb had left little doubt.
“He's been a meaningful contributor – I really believe this – from the day I got here until the other night,” head coach Archie Miller said. “One of the things that has been great about Abdou is he has very little experience, but you're watching a guy get thrown into the fire and kind of play through it. The thing that has been consistent with Abdou is that he hasn't been perfect but he's trying to do what we're asking him to do for the most part. He's giving great effort on the glass, he runs hard. He's been a quality defender for us at times.”
Samb has started seven of URI's eight games. The former two-star recruit from the Washington, D.C., area is averaging 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Whatever the production, he's just happy to be back on the floor.
“It's been a blessing,” Samb said. “I've been waiting. That year was tough for me. I really wanted to get out there. I'm just blessed with the opportunity that coach has given me, to be able to play and go out there and play as hard as I can.”
That effort has stuck out. The film review of the Providence was not a pleasant experience for Miller or the Rams, but Samb's drive was a positive in the otherwise tough game.
“That was something that stood out on the film from the Providence game,” Miller said. “With all of the things that were going on, he was a bright spot in the game. Not because he got some offensive rebounds, stick-backs or he made a drive layup. It really was he was the one guy on film who really gave great effort. He tried really hard.”
Bilau has been even more of a surprise, not because of ability, but because he was supposed to still be working his way back from the shoulder surgery he had in June.
“It's very unheard of [to come back] when a guy has shoulder surgery in June and has really had no contact at all,” Miller said. “He did an excellent job. He's a very intelligent kid. He's very diligent. He's had injuries in the past so he knows he's got to take care of himself. I thought he did a great job in his rehabilitation. And I also thought he did a great job of understanding, 'When I do get back, I'm not going to have the ability to work myself back into shape.' He did a good job on his own from a conditioning standpoint, to try to get his body ready to run and jump and whatnot.”
At 6-foot-10 and a muscular 235 pounds, Bilau is the most physical of the URI big men. The native of France played two seasons of high school ball in the United States and had some big-time college offers as a three-star prospect. He redshirted his freshman season at Wichita State, then played 12 games the next year. He spent last season at New Mexico Junior College before joining the Rams.
The surgery derailed his first off-season in Kingston, but he stayed the course and is excited to be back.
“It feels great,” Bilau said. “I couldn't wait to get out there. I was supposed to come back a little later in the season, but I worked really hard in rehab and everything, so I was able to get back early. It's a blessing. I'm really happy.”
Bilau's size and ability to rebound and defend stand out. But he's also a capable scorer. His big game against Providence included two 3-pointers.
“He brought us a bigger body, a good defender,” Miller said. “He's smart. He can screen. He's physical. He's one of our better offensive players in terms of understanding the game of basketball.”
Bilau made his debut in the Cayman Islands Classic and immediately shouldered a big load, playing 59 minutes across his first three games.
Like Samb, Bilau is happy to be on the court.
URI's big men are willing to help in whatever way they can.
“Defense, rebounding, just trying to set the tone,” Bilau said. “Whatever the team needs.”
