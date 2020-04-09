The hope for a spring 2020 season for Rhode Island high school athletes remains alive.
In a video conference call held Monday, the Principals’ Committee on Athletics voted to approve the recommendation from the R.I. Interscholastic League to begin spring sports practices on May 4. Following a seven-day conditioning period, the first games of the abridged season would take place on May 11. The last possible date for spring sports to conduct championship games would be June 27.
This timeframe is conditional upon students returning to school by the beginning of May. In the interim, the RIIL has been tasked to come up with regular season schedules that are tailor-made to each sport’s specific needs.
In terms of baseball’s schedule, the current format of Division I and II teams playing the same team in back-to-back games will not be utilized. RIIL Executive Director Tom Mezzanotte noted that baseball will now adhere to schedule of no more than 10 regular season games.
“Baseball is the only sport that would need a new schedule,” said Mezzanotte.
For sports such as softball, boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse, the plan is to revert back to the original schedule based on the games that are already on the docket from May 11 and continue from there. With teams in some sports potentially down to five or six games before reaching the original date of the regular season’s conclusion, the next step in the revamped process would be to revert back to the first game of the original schedule in order to determine the opponents needed to complete the 2020 regular season.
Traditionally, May 11 marks the one of the few remaining days left in golf’s regular season. A revamped schedule is possible but figures to be greatly influenced by golf course availability.
The RIIL has asked the group that oversees outdoor track & field to come up with a proposal. Nothing is etched in stone, but Mezzanotte noted the 2020 schedule is expected to feature a modified dual meet/invitational season that’s followed by the traditional postseason meets – class would be first, followed by divisional, and then states – that would be held during the month of June.
Below are additional items that were discussed by the Principals’ Committee:
• Knowing full well the spring 2020 season would provide insufficient realignment data, a unanimous decision was made to hold off realignment for all sports in each season during the 2020-21 school term. The motion carried on the premise of keeping each season on the same realignment schedule.
A two-year realignment plan that would include the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons would supposedly go into effect this coming fall. Now, the guidelines and schedule framework that were used during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons will be in place for all three seasons next year.
• The Interscholastic League is aware of the NCAA’s concern about the pass-fail grade system that’s being utilized by many member schools during this time of distance learning. For the student-athletes who are scheduled to begin competing in the collegiate level this coming fall, the RIIL has issued a request for schools to look into the matter.
