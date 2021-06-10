The North Kingstown softball team is aiming to take some steps back toward its not-too-distant status as one of the state’s best, but some of Division I’s current powerhouses have made it an uphill climb lately. The Skippers lost their fourth straight game on Sunday, falling 14-0 to Pilgrim. Cranston West, Coventry and La Salle have also gotten the best of the Skippers over the last 10 days. Before that, the Skippers beat Chariho on a walk-off hit by Brooke Bolster. North Kingstown dropped to 2-7 with Sunday’s loss.

