The Community College of Rhode Island women’s basketball program has built a highly successful team with Ocean State players who want to continue their careers at the next level.
Or in the case of Maggie Schwab, players who aren’t sure they want to do that.
The North Kingstown High School graduate thought she might be done with basketball after leaving the University of New England, where she had played her freshman year. She came back home and aimed to do just a short stint at CCRI, not planning to play hoops.
“I transferred kind of late. I think it was July, so the applications were closed for a lot of schools. I wasn’t even planning on playing basketball,” Schwab said. “I figured, I’ll just go to CCRI for one semester and then go somewhere else. One of my old teammates from NK reached out and was like, ‘Are you planning to play?’ And I said, ‘No, I wasn’t, but I’ll look into it.’ I looked into it and thought it might be fun.”
It certainly has been fun – for both Schwab and the Knights. After helping lead the team to the NJCAA national tournament last season, Schwab is averaging a double-double for a CCRI squad that is ranked fourth in the nation this winter.
“She’s been a blessing,” CCRI head coach Doug Haynes said. “She hustles. She does dirty work. She’ll rebound. She can score inside. She plays defense. She brings a lot to the team.”
Schwab was a three-sport standout at North Kingstown, earning all-state honors in field hockey and basketball and also competing in lacrosse. She was picked as the school’s Outstanding Female Athlete award winner in the class of 2020.
With basketball as her longtime favorite sport, she embarked on a collegiate career at UNE, a Division III school in Maine, but didn’t have a great experience in her freshman season and decided to move on, from that team and potentially from the sport.
“I wasn’t sure. I was kind of thinking of giving up on basketball,” she said.
Former teammate Andrea Gabriel, a member of the CCRI squad, encouraged Schwab to come back to the court with the Knights. When Haynes heard she was enrolled, he reached out, as well. Haynes knew of her from recruiting the RIIL ranks. He also played football with her father, Steve.
“A few of the kids were like, ‘You know she’s here.’ And I was like, ‘What, Maggie Schwab’s here?’” Haynes said. “I called her, had a long conversation with her. I didn’t ask her anything about the other school. I just told her what my game plan was, what we wanted to do and said she’d be a perfect fit for it. And it didn’t hurt that I played football with her father.”
It turned out to be a perfect situation. Schwab’s game works well with the Knights, and their team atmosphere helped reignite her love of the game.
“I was very happy with my decision to play here,” Schwab said. “It changed my perspective a lot. I love the coaches and all my teammates. The team is very welcoming. We’re all familiar with each other from high school, but we were new to playing together. It’s been fun to get everybody together. The coaches are great. It feels like they really care about us as a team.”
Last season, Schwab started every game and scored 11.4 points per game. The Knights won the district championship and qualified for the national tournament, where they went 1-1.
Schwab has been better this year, averaging team bests of 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She ranks second in the nation in field goal percentage.
“I call her the quiet assassin,” Haynes said. “She goes out there and plays the game, plays it hard, doesn’t say anything to anybody. She’s a leader by example. It’s such a pleasure having her here.”
Schwab is part of a significant Rhode Island presence on the CCRI roster. Only one player hails from outside the Ocean State. Along with Schwab, South County is represented by Gabriel and South Kingstown’s Mackenzie Mahar.
That was part of the plan when Haynes took over in 2018. A former CCRI basketball and baseball star who is in the school’s Hall of Fame, Haynes coached the girls basketball team at Bay View for years, giving him an up-close view of the state’s hoop talent.
“A lot of the junior colleges have scholarships,” Haynes said. “We don’t have that but we have the free education with Rhode Island Promise. My thought process was, ‘There’s talent here, but nobody really goes after the talent in Rhode Island.’ I knew we could win with Rhode Island kids. We just had to give them a shot.”
It’s working. The Knights are 19-3 this season and are unbeaten in league play. The goal is a return trip to nationals – one that lasts a while.
“Winning regionals and making it to nationals,” Schwab said. “Winning it would be great, but we know it will be a challenge.”
Schwab is slated to graduate with her associate’s degree and is drawing interest from four-year programs. She’s not sure exactly how everything will play out – but that worked out just fine last time.
“I don’t know yet, but I’m just kind of rolling with everything,” she said.
