It was no surprise that the Prout softball team won a thriller for the Division II championship.
The Crusaders did that almost every step of the way in the postseason.
There was the walk-off win in the opening round, when the Crusaders got all they could handle from upset-minded North Providence. The run could have ended right there, in the single-elimination round, but the Crusaders found away.
In the second round, they pulled away from Ponaganset for their only victory that wasn’t especially dramatic. The winners bracket semifinals made up for it. East Greenwich’s Ava Fairbanks was pitching a perfect game against the Crusaders into the seventh inning. Prout broke it up, then got the lead, and won.
In the winners bracket final, Prout delivered its best magic act. The Crusaders trailed 6-0, 7-4 and 9-7 but came back to win in extra innings.
The final win fit right in, with the team battling from a deficit, holding serve and winning in walk-off fashion.
It was one of the more memorable rides in the recent history of RIIL softball, and it came from a team that was rarely tested through the first month-and-a-half of the season. When the Crusaders took a few lumps late in the year, it served only to galvanize them for the fights ahead.
Mancini stars
Prout’s reputation for a good chunk of the season was that it was an offensive juggernaut. Pitching didn’t necessarily take a backseat, but it didn’t look like the biggest strength, either.
When the games got tight in the playoffs, though, pitching and defense were on target.
Senior Meghan Mancini led the charge from the pitching circle. In the game against East Greenwich, she matched Fairbanks pitch for pitch and ended up tossing a shutout. She stuck with it through a tough day against Toll Gate, ultimately giving the Crusaders a chance. And in the finals, she kept Mt. Hope within striking distance, setting up Prout’s rally. Emily Jacques also pitched well. She came on in relief as the tittle game went into extra innings.
Freshman heroes
All three of Prout’s walk-offs were powered by freshmen. Emma Manzo had the big hit in the opening round win over North Providence. Jett Cronin delivered the walk-off against Toll Gate. And in the finals, it was Alivia Ring’s base-running that plated the winning run.
Sophomores Meadow D’Iorio and Molly Green also had clutch hits.
Surrounded by some strong senior leaders, the young core helped make the Crusaders go.
