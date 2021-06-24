NORTH KINGSTOWN — The future is now for the North Kingstown High School baseball team.
With a young lineup, the Skippers figured to be a contender next spring, but a remarkable playoff run has them two wins away from a state title right now.
The latest bit of magic came in a 3-2 comeback win over Pilgrim on Sunday at Lischio Field in game two of a Division I semifinal series. Evan Beattie’s double tied the game in the seventh and the Skippers walked it off when Will Brew hit a ground ball and beat a high throw to first base. The win clinched a sweep of Pilgrim and sent the Skippers to the state championship series for the first time since 2013.
“This crew, especially the younger guys, they’ve won at all levels,” head coach Kevin Gormley. “Did I think we’d be in this position this year? I could lie and say yes. But we’re here now. We’ve grown. We had a tough schedule and we took it and grew up real quick. They’ve made believers out of me.”
The Skippers will face Coventry in a best-of-three championship series at Rhode Island College. Game one is on Thursday at 5 p.m. Game two is Saturday at 4 p.m. If necessary, game three would be Sunday, at a time to be determined. North Kingstown will be looking for its first baseball championship since 1967.
“It’s just a thrill,” Beattie said. “Kind of speechless right now.”
From the beginning, Gormley said he liked his young group, which blended three seniors with some Division I bound juniors and an influx of talented sophomores. The Skippers went through some ups and downs in an 8-5 regular season. After two straight defeats to Bishop Hendricken and Coventry on June 1 and 2, the Skippers haven’t lost since. They closed the regular season with two wins over Lincoln, upset La Salle in the preliminary round of the playoffs and were walk-off winners over Cranston West in the quarterfinals.
The semifinals featured another upstart as Pilgrim entered off an upset of top seed Portsmouth. The Skippers stopped that momentum with a 12-2 win in Saturday’s semifinal series opener. On Sunday, they scratched a run across in the third inning before Pilgrim took the lead in the sixth. The seventh-inning rally delivered another walk-off win at Lischio.
“We believe in each other and we know we can do anything,” Brew said. “We just stuck with it, had confidence in each other.”
Senior Wyatt Daft started the seventh-inning rally by grinding through a seven-pitch at-bat to draw a walk. Justin McCarthy followed with a two-strike sacrifice bunt, putting Daft on second with the tying run.
“That’s what Daft has been doing all year,” Gormley said. “He wasn’t going to strike out. He won the battle. McCarthy takes those two pitches, whether they were strikes or not I don’t know. I told him, ‘I have confidence bunting you with two strikes.’”
Pilgrim starter Jared Reminder had allowed just two hits all day and moved his team to the brink of a win by inducing a pop-up for the second out. But Beattie, a sophomore who had struck out twice on the day, lined a 1-0 pitch down the third-base line, off the third baseman’s glove and into left field. Daft raced in with the tying run.
“Earlier, I saw a couple of fastballs inside,” Beattie said. “I knew he was going to pitch me inside, so I backed off the plate a little bit and tried to turn on it.”
Brew, another sophomore, has been a sparkplug from the No. 9 hole all season. This time, he hit a slow roller toward second base. Hustling down the line, he made it a tougher play than it looked. The throw was high. The first baseman jumped. Brew stepped on the base just before the first baseman’s foot came back down. Beattie was already on his way home and he got there before Pilgrim could even attempt a throw.
“Will Brew running his tail off. I think the kid looked up and was like, ‘Oh my god,’” Gormley said. “Evan never stopped running. Little things. There was no loud hit today. It was the little things that won that game today.”
At the center of the rally were Brew and Beattie, two players who were part of Wickford Middle School’s 2018 state championship team. They’ve helped bring a dose of winning pedigree.
“We definitely know what to expect, we know how to act, we know how to play,” Brew said.
Joining with the talented junior class and the seniors, it’s been a perfect mix.
“They’re a great group of kids. It’s one of the most enjoyable teams I’ve coached in my 25-year career. They’ve improved. They handle adversity well. They’re mentally tough. And they grind. They’re unfazed when they get punched in the face. They punch back,” Gormley said. “They really like one another. When you develop players, the wins take care of themselves. I can’t thank my assistant coaches enough for what they’ve done this year in developing these players, especially the young guys.”
Junior pitcher Braeden Perry was on the mound for the dramatic win over Cranston West and took the hill again on Sunday. Dating back to the quarterfinals, he upped his scoreless inning streak to 11 innings before Pilgrim put two runs across in the sixth. Perry limited the damage, then settled in for two strikeouts in the seventh, setting up the game-winning rally.
“Braeden has been pitching great,” Gormley said. “My hat’s off to Jared Reminder, too. He pitched a hell of a ball game. Braeden is a grinder. He got stronger as the game went on.”
There was no need for late heroics in game one. The Skippers scored five runs in the second inning, then tacked on three in third and one in the fourth before putting the mercy rule into play with a three-run fifth. T.J. Gormley went 2-for-3 with two triples and four RBI to lead the onslaught. Andrew Ciarniello and Robbie Lamond also had two hits and two RBI. Staked to the big lead, pitcher Evan Maloney struck out seven and allowed just an unearned run on four hits for the win.
Now it’s on to the finals for the Skippers.
“It’s awesome,” Daft said. “Being with these guys, we grinded all season. It’s a good reward, but we’re not done yet.”
