In a matchup of two of the top teams in the Rhode Island Connie Mack League, the Slocum Baseball Club got the best of the Narragansett Lions with a 9-2 win last Wednesday at Sprague Park. Slocum improved to 7-1 with the win and made it 8-1 with an additional victory over Warwick PAL on Friday. The loss to Slocum was the first defeat of the season for Narragansett. Mt. Hope also beat the Lions on Sunday, putting the team at 6-2-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.