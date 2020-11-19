NARRAGANSETT — Against the odds, Prout held off Johnston’s speedy attack for almost all of Monday’s Division III boys soccer quarterfinal.
Almost.
Third-string goalkeeper Chris Bell and the Crusader defense delivered a valiant effort that looked like it might be enough for a win, but a Johnston goal in the 74th minute tied the game. In the waning moments of the second overtime period – with penalty kicks looming – the Panthers struck again for a dramatic 2-1 victory.
The late scores meant heartbreak for the Crusaders The year represented a solid return to Division III for Prout, which went 4-4-1 overall.
There was an appetite for more, especially as Monday’s game wore on. In the 19th minute, Jacob Couto gave Prout the lead. A pass ahead from Chris Pimentel set Couto up on the right wing. With a defender step-for-step, Couto managed to chip a shot over charging goalie Keba Gaye. It trickled into the net for the 1-0 lead.
Johnston had the better of the action for the rest of the first half, but Prout was up to the task. With the team’s top two goalies sidelined, Bell rose to the occasion and kept the Panthers at bay. Defender Marc Mastrangelo also came up big when he blocked a shot by the near post.
Bell’s best save came in the 44th minute as he dove to knock away a shot by Antonio Patrone. Johnston thought it had tied the game in the 57th minute on a rebound, but the shooter was ruled offsides.
Prout had two golden opportunities soon after. In the 62nd minute, Cam Fonseca got behind the defense and poked a shot past Gaye, but it rolled just wide. Two minutes later, Pimentel’s corner kick set up a header by Will Bussey that also went wide.
Those opportunities loomed large when a booming goal kick by Gaye got the Panthers moving forward quickly. Jose Echevarria settled the ball near the top of the box, turned and fired the equalizer into the net.
Prout delivered the first threat in overtime, when Fonseca’s one-timer from the right banged off the cross bar. Soon after, Johnston’s Carlos Monteiro worked himself free on a breakaway, eventually getting a step on the defense and just slipping a shot past Bell to give the Panthers the lead.
Johnston advanced to face North Providence. Prout was seeking its first trip to the semifinals since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.