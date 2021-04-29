When good news for high school athletes arrived in the fall, uncertainty remained for wrestlers. When winter sports got the green light, wrestlers still waited. When high-risk sports like football and lacrosse received the go-ahead, wrestling was said to be off the table.
Finally, last week, the sport got the green light for a spring season just in time. Practices began this week and matches will get started in early May.
“Just thrilled,” North Kingstown coach Josh Clare said. “I knew it was coming because I’ve been in contact with the state and the coaches association for a while. But just hearing Governor McKee say the words, ‘Wrestling is back,’ just a weight lifted off my shoulders. It was a real happiness and excitement for our wrestlers.”
Clare helped lead the advocacy efforts. At the press conference where football and lacrosse were approved, DEM Director Janet Coit was asked about wrestling. She said it was off the table at that point. A spring season was a possibility but not a guarantee.
“That’s when I started going a little crazy,” Clare said. “Because I just didn’t know why.”
More than any other sport, wrestling has the issue of simply looking unsafe for competition in a pandemic.
“It’s the 10 second view that’s the big problem,” Clare said. “If you watch basketball for 10 seconds, you’re thinking, ‘Hey that looks OK.’ If you watch wrestling for 10 seconds, you’re saying, ‘Wow, you can’t do that.’”
Clare spent many late nights watching film of North Kingstown matches from the last few years to get a deeper look.
“The scene in the Beautiful Mind where the wife enters the garage and it’s plastered with newspapers and yarn, that’s how I went for about a week,” he said with a laugh.
Even he was surprised at some of the numbers.
“Wrestling is the only sport with a maximum contact time. A high school match can’t go past eight and a half minutes, so that’s the baseline,” Clare said. “The average amount of contact time in wrestling before a break in action is 49 seconds. The maximum amount of time before there’s a break is two minutes. There’s a 9 percent chance that the period lasts 120 seconds without a break in action, so it’s uncommon to go two minutes without a break. There’s a roughly 1 percent chance of the match going to overtime and lasting more than six minutes.”
Thirty seven states held a winter wrestling season. Six more gave the green light for a spring season. In the winter, the NFHS discontinued its risk levels for sports, which further opened the door. The combination of the research and the motivating factor of his disappointed team sent Clare to Coit.
“I sent her an email and she responded,” Clare said. “We talked that weekend. About 10 days after that press conference, she and I talked for over an hour about my research and what the true risks are. I really tip my cap to her. She listened to me rambling and giving her all the information I had. Really thankful that she took the time to listen and actually use the information to make a decision.”
It was welcome news for wrestlers around the state, a group that prides itself on dedication and passion for the sport.
“There’s a real depression that happens, some significant and some just sadness about missing a piece of their lives,” Clare said. “Once that announcement hit, I’ve had text messages, I’ve seen people in person, I’ve had emails. The excitement is back and there’s a spring in their step.”
For the first time since February of 2020, the Skippers were back on the mats Monday and cherishing every moment.
“For someone who’s not involved, it may sound trivial,” Clare said, “but it means the world to people who are involved.”
