SOUTH KINGSTOWN - Jeremy Sheppard’s halfcourt shot caromed off the glass and through the net, and for a moment, life was good for the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team.
Nearing the end of a tough season, the Rams had themselves an enjoyable senior day.
Sheppard’s shot wasn’t the only highlight as the Rams cruised past last-place Duquesne 70-54 on Saturday afternoon at the Ryan Center. Sheppard totaled 11 points and fellow senior Ishmael El-Amin led the Rams with 21.
“I’m glad that this team performed at a high level today and I’m really glad that these seniors led the way, not only with their play, but with their mentality and leadership throughout the game today,” URI head coach David Cox said. “We needed it. We needed it badly.”
URI had lost nine of 10 entering the game but was matched with a league mate that has had an even bumpier road. The Dukes have now lost 14 games in a row since winning their Atlantic 10 opener on Jan. 8, falling to 6-21 overall.
Rhody moved back above .500 at 14-13 and 5-10 in conference play, with two games remaining in the regular season. Whether Saturday’s performance was something to build on or simply the expected outcome against the scuffling Dukes, URI will take it.
“It feels good to get back in the win column,” Cox said. “We saw some good things and some things we need to clean up as well. But a good team effort tonight.”
Sheppard’s buzzer-beater capped a 13-0 run over the final 2:58 of the first half. Rhody had been in control, but Duquesne was hanging around and had made it a six-point game with 3:22 left. Free throws by Malik Martin and El-Amin started the burst ahead of a layup on the break by Makhel Mitchell. A 3-pointer play by El-Amin and two free throws by Sebastian Thomas made it 39-23. After a Duquesne miss, Martin grabbed the rebound and pushed the ball ahead to Sheppard, who ran into the shot and drilled it.
The Rams routinely take half-court shots in pregame shootarounds. Sheppard actually drilled one in today’s workout.
“Two in a row today,” he said. “We’re always competitive with that. When those shots come, we just think of it as shootaround, just having fun with it. That’s what I did.”
The Rams finished the first half with a 20-2 advantage in points in the paint and a 9-0 edge in points off turnovers. Duquesne shot just 28 percent from the field. URI had nine assists and just four turnovers.
“We talked about the last couple of days, just competing at a higher level,” Cox said. “I thought we’ve been competing in games but we could take it to another level. We started out the game today really locked in on both ends of the floor. We shared the ball really well and I thought our defensive effort was high level. We have to play with that type of intensity in order to win games. There’s no mistake about it.”
The second half wasn’t quite as positive for the Rams, who scored just five points through the first eight minutes. Duquesne got the deficit back to single digits but failed to step further through the open door. Rhody eventually found itself, with two Ishmael Leggett layups sparking a 7-0 burst. The lead was mostly comfortable from there, with Jalen Carey providing the final highlight on a steal and dunk.
The 21 points are a season-high for El-Amin in his one year with the Rams. The veteran presence of the Ball State grad transfer has been welcome for URI this season. The Minnesota native was glad to have family in the stands.
“This was my first game my mom was able to come see at the Ryan Center,” he said. “My grandma was here as well, her first time traveling since COVID started. Happy to have both of their faces in the stands and happy to get the win as well.”
Sheppard hit double figures for the first time in four games. It’s been an up-and-down final year for the veteran guard, though he still ranks third on the team in points per game. Sheppard was honored in senior night festivities last year as well, before opting to take his final year of eligibility with the Rams. His young son was in attendance for this year’s ceremony.
“I’ve been blessed to have two of them,” Sheppard said of the festivities. “It made it better having my son there, having him here to experience that means a lot to me.”
URI will play its final home game on Wednesday against St. Louis. The season finale is next Saturday against St. Joseph’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.