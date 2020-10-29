WEST GREENWICH — The opportunity to play this fall was especially welcome for the Narragansett High School boys soccer team, an experienced group primed for better results after two rough years.
And the Mariners are not wasting their chance.
With a 2-1 win over Exeter-West Greenwich on Saturday morning, Narragansett stayed perfect in league play, pushing its record to 3-0. Brady Butler snapped a 1-1 tie with what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 76th minute.
“It’s going really good right now,” Butler said. “The last couple of years have been a struggle. We’re starting to put it together and really starting to play soccer for the first time in a while. We’re just ecstatic that we keep getting the wins.”
Narragansett opened the season with a win over Rogers, before beating Westerly in non-league action and beating Block Island. After taking a non-league loss against Chariho, the Mariners were back in the win column on Saturday.
The early success follows a challenging stint in Division II, which saw the Mariners go 3-11-2 and 4-10-2 in 2018 and 2019. RIIL realignment sent the Mariners back to Division III, where they won nine games in 2017.
The time in D-II coincided with youth on the roster. Now, the Mariners have nine seniors and nine juniors for their return to D-III.
“It’s been great,” head coach Kevin Kennedy said. “The kids have been great. We have a nice big squad. Even from our JV up to our seniors, everybody is playing well. We’re trying to keep the fitness up and mainly, just keeping them out here having fun and playing with all the COVID stuff. We’re playing well, starting to knock the ball around. It’s getting exciting in Narragansett.”
The Mariners dominated possession and had significantly more opportunities than EWG in Saturday’s game. They took a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on a Brody Williams goal. It was set up by a free kick from near midfield that Ethan Betts headed into the post. The rebound bounced to Williams, who knocked it home.
“Heavy field, heavy grass,” Kennedy said. “We had to change our tactics a little bit – can’t knock it around, had to get it up in the air, get it and go forward. They have one really great player. We wanted to keep any type of play away from him. We wanted to keep it up front, keep the pressure on.”
Adam Lurgio made two diving saves to keep the Mariners in front, but EWG capitalized on a defensive miscue in the 34th minute to tie the score. Michael Hazelwood delivered the goal.
While Narragansett continued to carry the play, the score remained tied into the final five minutes. Butler came through off a Colin Patrick cross from the left wing. Stationed near the far post, Butler headed the ball back toward the opposite post, and the ball found its way into the net on a bounce and a deflection by EWG.
“Colin Patrick had such a great pass in,” Butler said. “I saw it going kind of far, so I started drifting to get the best possible header I could on it. I was just happy I got a good shot off.”
“It was nice service, really nice header,” Kennedy said. “Waited to the last minute, but got the three points. In hindsight we probably grew a little bit because of this game.”
Continuing to push amid missed chances was one of the lessons.
“You’ve just got to keep fighting,” Butler said. “You’ve got to play a full 80 minutes.”
Narragansett will continue in league play with a Saturday morning home game against Middletown. And they’ll continue to savor the season.
“It’s awesome,” Butler said. “I play a spring sport, so that got canceled. It’s so nice to be able to get on the field with all these guys and put together a strong season.”
