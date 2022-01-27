SOUTH KINGSTOWN — With a big weekend in the rearview mirror and another one up ahead, the Narragansett/Chariho co-op hockey team took care of business on Saturday night, cruising to a 6-0 win over Johnston/North Providence/Tiverton at Boss Arena.
The Gulls will take a three-game win streak into important matchups with Ponaganset and South Kingstown this weekend.
“That’s our third in a row. We’re climbing the ladder,” Nariho head coach Ryan Meade said. “Those are the teams that we’re neck and neck with. Hopefully we can get another two sound victories and keep it going.”
Nariho entered Saturday’s game on a two-game win streak that included the team’s biggest victory of the year over Coventry. With the JNPT co-op struggling, the Gulls did what they need to do for another win, scoring two goals in the first period and two more early in the second. They made it 6-0 midway through the second period and set the cruise control from there.
“We pretty much played it straight up in the first period and a half,” Meade said. “Then we had a good chance to get some younger guys in, guys who don’t get as much of a chance in other games. It was good to get them in. We played right, played smart, still played hard and took a couple of steps in the right direction.”
As he often does, JNPT goalie Ethan Arruda kept his team within striking distance thanks to a whopping 56 saves. But JNPT managed just five shots on goal of their own, and the Gulls were in control throughout. Goalies Mason Campbell and Ryan Moricas split time and combined for the shutout.
Jacob Correira chipped in on five of Nariho’s six goals, scoring two and assisting on three others. Sean Lyons had two goals and one assist. Adam Leander and Ben Avedisian had the other talies. Jack Abrams finished with two assists, while Matt Beaudry, Michael Gazerro and Sean O’Brien had one each.
The win puts Nariho at 5-3 in league play, two points behind Ponaganset and South Kingstown, who are tied for second place in Division III. The Gulls will face Ponaganset on Friday at 9 p.m., at Levy Ice Arena in Burrillville. Saturday’s matchup with South Kingstown is set for Saturday at 5 p.m., at Boss Arena.
There’s a chance next weekend’s slate will coincide with a return to full strength for the Gulls, who have stayed afloat despite playing without several key players the last few weeks.
“Next week, if all goes well, we’ll finally have our full roster for the first time,” Meade said. “We’re hoping to see what we have when we have all our team, and start getting everything meshing. Fingers crossed for that.”
