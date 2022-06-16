PROVIDENCE – Back at Rhode Island College for the first time since its 2021 state title, the North Kingstown High School baseball team moved to the brink of another championship on Wednesday.
Evan Maloney and Braeden Perry combined on a one-hit shutout, and the Skippers scratched a run across against Bishop Hendricken star Alex Clemmey for a 1-0 victory in game one of the state title series at Pontarelli Field. Game two is set for Saturday.
The Skippers and Hawks were the top two teams in the league in the regular season and certainly looked the part in game one. The pitching matchup was premium; Maloney is a Wake Forest signee and Clemmey has committed to Vanderbilt. Both defenses were strong behind the aces.
In the end, North Kingstown's single tally in the first inning proved to be enough.
Clemmey struck out 13 in five innings but also walked six, and the Skippers made one of them hurt. T.J. Gormley drew a free pass leading off the bottom of the first inning. He moved up to second on a wild pitch. Josh Lincourt then poked a single just over the glove of a leaping Jack LaRose at shortstop. Gormley raced home for the 1-0 lead.
“I was as surprised as everyone else. I thought it was going right to the shortstop,” Lincourt said. “I just kind of threw my bat at it and hoped for the best.”
The Skippers had other chances to score. They loaded the bases after Lincourt's hit in the first inning and loaded them again in the third on a walk to Lincourt and a double by Maloney. Clemmey escaped both jams. On in relief, LaRose escaped another bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the sixth inning. In all, the Skippers left 11 runners on base.
Their pitchers, though, made sure that didn't matter.
Maloney allowed just one hit in 5.2 innings of work. Hendricken put men on base against him, but several were erased and the rest were stranded. The Skippers turned a double play and picked a runner off first base in the opening inning. Lincourt threw out a runner at second in the third. The Hawks had their first runner in scoring position in the fifth, but Maloney got a line drive to right and a strikeout to end the inning. Maloney finished his afternoon with four strikeouts.
“Evan pitched fantastic, as he has all year long,” head coach Kevin Gormley said. “It was his 10th win. He's been an absolute stud.”
With one out in the sixth, Griffin Crain battled through a 10-pitch at-bat to draw a one-out walk. Maloney got LaRose to pop out to right field for the second out. But with game two still three days away, the Skippers had the option to use Perry in a relief role. With Hendricken star and Kentucky commit Brandyn Durand due up, Gormley made the change.
“We can tell when he gets tired, when he starts losing the sharpness on his breaking ball,” Gormley said. “He was at 101 pitches. To me, 100 is always the number.”
Perry delivered, striking out Durand to end the inning.
“I could lie and say I didn't recognize the talent in the box, but it's really hard to do that,” Perry said. “You've got to know who you're pitching against. Durand is obviously one of the best players in the state, one of the best players I've ever seen. I have to pitch as such. At that point, against Durand and Munoz and Noland to an extent, I had to pitch like a college pitcher.”
The senior was on target again in the seventh. He struck out Jared Munoz, induced a fly ball to right field for the second out and finished off the win with a strikeout of Gian Carroccio.
“Braeden's got that closer mentality,” Gormley said. “He's an excellent starter, but that's his fourth save for us this year and he's got like five wins. Whatever we need to do to win, Braeden says, 'Yes, please.'”
First pitch for game two is at 1 p.m. It will be the first game of a doubleheader, with the Division II finals to follow.
