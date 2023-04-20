The South Kingstown High School softball team lost a tight game to North Providence on Thursday, falling 8-5 at the Broad Rock Playfields. The Rebels are 1-4 in their return to Division II, having beaten Middletown on April 6 for their first win of the season. Pictured right, South Kingstown catcher Abigail O’Connor gets the throw too late to make a play at home plate during Thursday’s game against North Providence.

