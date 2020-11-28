Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 60F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 54F. S winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.